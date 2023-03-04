 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   A second Northfolk Southern train has hit Ohio   (mediaite.com) divider line
    More: News, BBC, CNN, CNN Newsroom, Train, Law, MSNBC, University of Florida, Politics  
702 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 10:20 PM



29 Comments
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I am totally NOT surprised by this latest news.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are more than 1700 train derailments in the US, on average, each year. I'm surprised it took Norfolk Southern this long to chalk up another one in Ohio.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: There are more than 1700 train derailments in the US, on average, each year. I'm surprised it took Norfolk Southern this long to chalk up another one in Ohio.


This. Trains derail all the time, they just don't normally explode and burn and emit deadly fumes.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, now they're just flexing.

They already know that whatever fine they get for the first derailment is gonna be much less than the money they saved by cutting corners on safety equipment. The whole world knows this.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: [i.postimg.cc image 830x406]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The conductor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
215 cars, and the first two cars in the derailment look like empty centerbeam flatcars.  I'm going with "some cost-cutting idiot built this train consist with empties ahead of loads and the laws of physics told the laws of economics to get fucked".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing some industry deregulation and tax cuts won't fix.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Southwest Ohio got jealous of all the attention Northeast Ohio has been getting.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Lsherm: There are more than 1700 train derailments in the US, on average, each year. I'm surprised it took Norfolk Southern this long to chalk up another one in Ohio.

This. Trains derail all the time, they just don't normally explode and burn and emit deadly fumes.


Everyone said I was daft to run a train through Ohio, but I did it just the same, to show them.
And the first train derailed, caught fire, and sank into a swamp.
So I ran a second. It derailed and sank into a swamp.
But the third one made it through...
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trevor Moore tells Kids about 9-11
Youtube vq6p4wX88Z0


You believe it was a train? You rubes. It's a biden-Obama-trilateral commission controlled holographic missile pretending to be a train
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Odds on a third in the next month?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank heavens for those budget cuts!
 
chatoyance
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta said that the derailment happened near the town of Springfield

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Politicians Play East Palestine Blame Game | The Daily Show
Youtube Fx3WUWm6Y6I


null: 215 cars, and the first two cars in the derailment look like empty centerbeam flatcars.  I'm going with "some cost-cutting idiot built this train consist with empties ahead of loads and the laws of physics told the laws of economics to get farked".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In before biden-Obama-trilateral commission controlled holographic missile pretending to be a train.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The good news is that Russian invaders are completely dependent on a functioning rail system, so Ohio can never be the next Ukraine.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chatoyance: CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta said that the derailment happened near the town of Springfield

[Fark user image image 425x323]


🎶 "Is there a chance the track could bend? Not on your life my (insert religion here) friend!"  🎶

/Updated for 2023 sensibilities
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fix the railroad tracks. Maintenance means MAINTAIN.

JFC
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the US. Amtrak shares the same rail lines that all of these cut rate rail shipping companies. We really don't need to keep kicking the can down the road until the next East Palestine accident involves freight and passenger trains colliding.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Republican response is to ban all LGBTQ literature across the state, their logic is that the train conductor should stay straight while on the tracks and avoid any transition into wreckage. The flaw is that they don't want the conductor to be awake, as being woke leads to a lot of problems.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

We've had one train derailment, yes.  But what about second train derailment?
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
there was "zero indication" that this derailment was connected to what happened in East Palestine

Aside from the whole "run by the same cost cutting bastards who cheaped out on maintenance and caused the last derailment " thing
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh boy I bet Pete is going to use real stern words now.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember farking over the railway workers was bipartisan.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twenty out of 212?  Hey, that's not even 10%!  That's like barely a derailment.
 
