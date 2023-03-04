 Skip to content
(Axios) Article on "why studying English makes increasingly little sense". ChatGPT available to create comment
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why it matters:The genteel ivory tower is unlikely to live much longer. Familiar capitalistic forces are shuttering some schools and reconfiguring many more, as students increasingly question the value of spending 4 years studying Philosophy and Art History.

"I am very smart!"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Why it matters:The genteel ivory tower is unlikely to live much longer. Familiar capitalistic forces are shuttering some schools and reconfiguring many more, as students increasingly question the value of spending 4 years studying Philosophy and Art History.

"I am very smart!"


Oh but I do love paisley
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Something I remember about one of John Mulaney's standup specials was geez, he seems a little pissy about his English degree.

Maybe he started a movement.
 
trialpha
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did studying English ever make sense?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why would we want to turn out educated people instead of cogs to fit in the machine?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
my liberal arts degree didn't take the whole four years

i know because i switched to it at the last minute to be able to graduate
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More and more I wonder when Skynet ChatGPT will become self-aware?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?


My friend has a doctorate in English and is a rich ass dean.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, the marching morons.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My tongue, the anuses deeply
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?


Yes, dumb fark.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Capitalism rios everything asunder. There was a reason the US gov created land grant colleges, because educating a wide range of professionals was seen as a common good. There was a reason subsidizing public education was seen as a massive benefit to the population as a whole.

These have long been under attack by newer generations of thieves and the brainless who do not see the value of anything beyond the plate in front of them.

A listless, inattentive, uncritical mass of people is absolutely fantastic for dissolving the bonds of democracy and what tenuous values we had that were beneficial.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: There was a reason the US gov created land grant colleges, because educating a wide range of professionals was seen as a common good.


The main reason was that they thought the common clay of the west should have been Gentlemen Farmers, educated and literate.  The land grant colleges and ag schools were supposed to provide classic education while sharing the latest scientific discoveries and theories with those farmers.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just start calling it "Philology" and then "English" will suddenly garner respect. It sounds all science-like then, sort of like "Psychology" sounds better than "palm reading."
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Picard: "Did you read that book I gave you?"

Wesley: "Some of it."

Picard: "That's reassuring."

Wesley: "I just don't have much time."

Picard: "There is no greater challenge than the study of philosophy."

Wesley: "But William James won't be in my Starfleet exams."

Picard: "The important things never will be. Anyone can be trained in the mechanics of piloting a starship."

Wesley: "But Starfleet Academy..."

Picard: "It takes more. Open your mind to the past. Art, history, philosophy. And all this may mean something."
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why would we want to turn out educated people instead of cogs to fit in the machine?


In general, the English majors that succeed are those that are better toadying. While you don't have to be such an ass-kissing "cog in the machine" when you have a STEM skill that is in high demand.

English may not be a "major in business/partying" or for too many middle America girls "major in sociology/M.R.S. degree", but it's still not the mark of "education" that is somehow better than scientists, doctors, and engineers.
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because right now we really don't need experts in language and communication.

I mean, it's not as though our society isn't under siege from highly profitable and extremely well-funded organisations who use language to obsfuscate, confuse, bewilder, and bullshiat voters into apathy and disengagement while the extremely wealthy sneak laws that enrich and empower themselves while cutting programs and laws that protect and enfranchise the middle and working classes.

And that's the tragedy: our society is enriched by having people with these skills, but it doesn't reward the individuals who take the time to learn these skills.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that's just great.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: English may not be a "major in business/partying" or for too many middle America girls "major in sociology/M.R.S. degree", but it's still not the mark of "education" that is somehow better than scientists, doctors, and engineers.


Only if you equate "education" with "large paycheck".  There's a certain senator from Kentucky who is a doctor, but nobody would mistake him for being educated or intelligent.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: The Irresponsible Captain: Why would we want to turn out educated people instead of cogs to fit in the machine?

In general, the English majors that succeed are those that are better toadying. While you don't have to be such an ass-kissing "cog in the machine" when you have a STEM skill that is in high demand.

English may not be a "major in business/partying" or for too many middle America girls "major in sociology/M.R.S. degree", but it's still not the mark of "education" that is somehow better than scientists, doctors, and engineers.


Username does not check out at all.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The English Major: Well, that's just great.


You could have a bright future in the British Army.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Half the country appears to have majored in screaming and poop throwing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?


Maybe if its not your first language, where studying it allows you access to more information than you would otherwise have.

Some languages aren't super useful to make it in the World tbh.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Mr.Insightful: The Irresponsible Captain: Why would we want to turn out educated people instead of cogs to fit in the machine?

In general, the English majors that succeed are those that are better toadying. While you don't have to be such an ass-kissing "cog in the machine" when you have a STEM skill that is in high demand.

English may not be a "major in business/partying" or for too many middle America girls "major in sociology/M.R.S. degree", but it's still not the mark of "education" that is somehow better than scientists, doctors, and engineers.

Username does not check out at all.


Nothing he blurts out from his keyboard is insightful.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?

My friend has a doctorate in English and is a rich ass dean.


Yeah, but those days are largely over.

1. There are too many PhD's for the academic market, so even tenured faculty jobs aren't within reach for most doctorate graduates these days.
2. Humanities departments are shrinking, so the odds of becoming a dean with an English doctorate are shrinking as well.

Your friend won a lottery even during the glory days. That lottery has gotten WAY harder to win in the past three decades.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The English Major: Well, that's just great.

You could have a bright future in the British Army.


Naw, I have a solid career. I answer complaints filed by inmates all day, doing research into their issues and determining if they're legit or not. So I write, I research, and try to do the right thing for a living. It's a good career, and I've seen a lot. I'm keeping a constant document of everything I've seen and experienced in hopes I can publish a memoir someday.
 
trialpha
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?

My friend has a doctorate in English and is a rich ass dean.


Was that specifically because of the doctorate in English though? Or would any doctorate have worked?

Or did your friend become dean of the English department itself, perpetuating the stereotype that a degree in English is only useful for a job in academia/teaching English?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cythraul: as students increasingly question the value of spending 4 years studying Philosophy and Art History.


John Adams letter to his wife while he was in France trying to gain support for the American revolution and was amazed by the culture (music, plays, architecture, etc.) in the country and how America needed to work on it as well after they won their independence:

"I must study Politicks and War that my sons may have liberty to study Painting and Poetry Mathematicks and Philosophy. My sons ought to study Mathematicks and Philosophy, Geography, natural History, Naval Architecture, navigation, Commerce and Agriculture, in order to give their Children a right to study Painting, Poetry, Musick, Architecture, Statuary, Tapestry and Porcelaine."

https://www.masshist.org/digitaladams/archive/doc?id=L17800512jasecond

Go fahk yaself you useless libertarian coont, even the founding fathers knew art is what makes life worth living.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The English Major: Well, that's just great.

You could have a bright future in the British Army.


English Major marching up and down the squuuaaaaare!

Oreamnos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Half the country appears to have majored in screaming and poop throwing.


Only one-third. Another third seems to lack the motivation to get up off the couch. Which leaves the last third struggling to keep the whole thing from tipping over.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's make everyone get a CS degree, so everyone can write code and all of our managers, HR, marketing, shipping, and fund-raising staff will also have CS degrees.  That'll work great.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why it matters:The genteel ivory tower is unlikely to live much longer. Familiar capitalistic forces are shuttering some schools and reconfiguring many more, as students increasingly question the value of spending 4 years studying Philosophy and Art History.

"I am very smart!"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: trialpha: Did studying English ever make sense?

Maybe if its not your first language, where studying it allows you access to more information than you would otherwise have.

Some languages aren't super useful to make it in the World tbh.


This isn't about studying the English language, which is of course useful. This is about English studies, whose usefulness is much more abstract.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tha studee uf Inglish iat's a waist uf tyme
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always wanted to be an ass dean.  Instead,I got this stupid English degree.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's logical to get educated with a degree that will help one make money, then pursue one's educational hobbies after college. If one is not happy doing any of that and would like to travel with their teenage-passion of making music and painting the sky, well, welcome to homelessness and a life full of regret.
This is chess, not checkers. Get your degree in a science and/or healthcare. The philosophical stuff can come later. It's more impactful when you're older, anyway. Take it from a guy with a chemistry degree and a degree in philosophy.
I'm convinced to this day that the Matrix movies were based on the philosophy of Descarte's evil deceiver. Descarte's reading makes more sense to me at 41 years of age rather than 19 years of age.
Take care of business while you're young. You can secure a good future for yourself if you're smart about it
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Actually, I can see an argument dating before the AI problem.

If you study English, there's grammar for teachers and literature for high school teachers.

But if you minor in English studies as a business major, you can make a career in publishing. Most authors are ignorant about the economics of publishing, so knowing your way around the language and business you might come out ahead.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Check the list of US colleges and universities that have closed or merged with larger institutions here. All were small regional colleges, most religious, that few had heard of outside their regions.

Ohio alone is full of small liberal arts colleges on the New England model, relics of the Connecticut Western Reserve. (Non-US Farkers: northeast Ohio's first white settlers were from Connecticut, and at first the region was a sort of "New New England"). It's been decades since any college-bound Ohio student genuinely passionate about the liberal arts needed to attend them, except to please nostalgic parents.
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Capitalism rios everything asunder. There was a reason the US gov created land grant colleges, because educating a wide range of professionals was seen as a common good. There was a reason subsidizing public education was seen as a massive benefit to the population as a whole.

These have long been under attack by newer generations of thieves and the brainless who do not see the value of anything beyond the plate in front of them.

A listless, inattentive, uncritical mass of people is absolutely fantastic for dissolving the bonds of democracy and what tenuous values we had that were beneficial.


That's great. Can you hurry it up on the latte, please and thanks?
 
Shryke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mr.Insightful: English may not be a "major in business/partying" or for too many middle America girls "major in sociology/M.R.S. degree", but it's still not the mark of "education" that is somehow better than scientists, doctors, and engineers.

Only if you equate "education" with "large paycheck".  There's a certain senator from Kentucky who is a doctor, but nobody would mistake him for being educated or intelligent.


Am I to understand youare claiming a practicing MD is uneducated/unintelligent?

Sure, Jan.
 
