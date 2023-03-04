 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Wait, wait, cancel that... I guess it says 'HELF'   (abc7.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sucks, but hopefully between the snow and the crazy rain they'll get some of their reservoirs back up to middling levels.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you're Gen X then this isn't obscure.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It used to snow in those mountains every year. It's like people that move into a flood plain in a dry stretch and are surprised when it floods.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: It used to snow in those mountains every year. It's like people that move into a flood plain in a dry stretch and are surprised when it floods.


Shiatty analogy is shiatty.

"Lake Arrowhead, nearly 10 miles from Crestline, saw a seven-day snowfall total of 109 inches. The community's yearly average is 22 inches. Meanwhile, neighboring Running Springs received 150 inches of snow."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Near Poker Flats?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: maddog2030: It used to snow in those mountains every year. It's like people that move into a flood plain in a dry stretch and are surprised when it floods.

Shiatty analogy is shiatty.

"Lake Arrowhead, nearly 10 miles from Crestline, saw a seven-day snowfall total of 109 inches. The community's yearly average is 22 inches. Meanwhile, neighboring Running Springs received 150 inches of snow."


During two days in 1979, the area received 56" of snow and there are many other short periods that they received over 40", just not recently... Analogy stands
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddog2030: johnny_vegas: maddog2030: It used to snow in those mountains every year. It's like people that move into a flood plain in a dry stretch and are surprised when it floods.

Shiatty analogy is shiatty.

"Lake Arrowhead, nearly 10 miles from Crestline, saw a seven-day snowfall total of 109 inches. The community's yearly average is 22 inches. Meanwhile, neighboring Running Springs received 150 inches of snow."

During two days in 1979, the area received 56" of snow and there are many other short periods that they received over 40", just not recently... Analogy stands


yeah, no. I'm not sure your making the point you think. Based on YOUR figures they received double the amount of snow this time, and your instance and this were clearly outliers but you tried to make it seem as if it's routine and these slugs just aren't boot strappy enough
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some people, I swear. Look at that guy above blaming the people because it snowed them in. And all the people in Florida are idiots when there's a hurricane, and who would live in California with all the earthquakes. And the people in the Midwest? Idiots for living in a place with frequent tornados. Everyone should live where maddog2030 lives because he's found the safe place, because he's so smart.

You must be a lot of fun at parties.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: If you're Gen X then this isn't obscure.

[i0.wp.com image 700x514]


Came here for this-
Started in Boomer times.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maddog2030: It used to snow in those mountains every year. It's like people that move into a flood plain in a dry stretch and are surprised when it floods.


Right? This is where we went to play in the snow growing up in So. Cal. Snow Valley is literally a ski resort by Big Bear!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Some people, I swear. Look at that guy above blaming the people because it snowed them in. And all the people in Florida are idiots when there's a hurricane, and who would live in California with all the earthquakes. And the people in the Midwest? Idiots for living in a place with frequent tornados. Everyone should live where maddog2030 lives because he's found the safe place, because he's so smart.

You must be a lot of fun at parties.


As someone who lives in Texas, at least people are not openly celebrating the deaths or potential deaths of Californians. If it even gets moderately cold here, Fark's servers implode with howler monkeys talking about the grid collapsing and hoping everyone dies.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People buying $400k houses should be able to weather more than 5 days without a trip to the grocery store. I've got enough fresh food to last about 3 weeks and enough frozen and canned stuff to go about 3 month (protein would be pretty thin for the last couple weeks but nobody is starving). We don't all need to be Mormon or borderline prepper, but a week is just normal grocery shopping. If it had been 5 weeks I'd be cutting folks some slack as not everyone stocks a really full pantry and a couple fridge/freezers, but if you're down to ketchup and mayo after 5 days you're not getting a ton of sympathy from me.
 
melfunction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is so much envy for these residents of a small mountain towns by a lake in the  pines in Southern California. No sympathy for them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is like the Donner Party all over again.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why didn't we think of that?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: If you're Gen X then this isn't obscure.

[i0.wp.com image 700x514]


Gilligan?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is like the Donner Party all over again.


At least this time they are smart!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Confabulat: Some people, I swear. Look at that guy above blaming the people because it snowed them in. And all the people in Florida are idiots when there's a hurricane, and who would live in California with all the earthquakes. And the people in the Midwest? Idiots for living in a place with frequent tornados. Everyone should live where maddog2030 lives because he's found the safe place, because he's so smart.

You must be a lot of fun at parties.

As someone who lives in Texas, at least people are not openly celebrating the deaths or potential deaths of Californians. If it even gets moderately cold here, Fark's servers implode with howler monkeys talking about the grid collapsing and hoping everyone dies.


When schools were shut down from covid, you said that some kids just had to die so parents could get back to work
 
