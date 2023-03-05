 Skip to content
(BBC)   Over and out   (bbc.co.uk)
    Vice president, Jay Bargmann, Project, Rafael Violy, vice president of Rafael Violy Architects, Romn Violy, Decade, Tokyo International Forum  
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids and their thousand-dollar iffones.

We had these as a kid!!!
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over" - done talking, awaiting response from other party
"Out" - done talking, no response from other party expected

You say either one, not both.

Also:
"please repeat" - perform the last command or action again
"say again" - say your last message again
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P. Air

trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One of the channels on my toy walkie talkies as a kid by dumb luck happened to also be the local police frequency, so I could listen in on the cops. Sadly, I lived in the middle of farking nowhere, so absolutely nothing interesting ever happened on said frequency, but it was still amusing that I could do it.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/20_Fenchurch_Street
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GNU Rafael Viñoly.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In case you're reading the responses subby, you may be interested to know when you use "over" you're expecting a response. When you use "out" your transmission is complete and no response is expected. It makes no sense to  use both at the same time.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shoot. I shoulda read through the posts. Oh well.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Shoot. I shoulda read through the posts. Oh well.


fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Roger wilco!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. It was a bad design to the extent of incompetence. Concave designs are always going bad.

And that Amazon HQ looks like a Helter Skelter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 I would have called it the electric razor....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.