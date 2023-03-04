 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   And fark these trees, power poles, traffic lights, hedges and bus stop in particular   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aside from now doubting the existence...

Don't those UK newsies call that a lorry and not just a truck?  Even if the story takes place in Ahnuld's home country?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mr Brackley said it was a 'miracle' nobody was killed, with not a single pedestrian on the sidewalk or in their front yards during the crash.

Car-centric infrastructure saves yet another life.
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I saw this part of the video, I distinctly heard a 'boink' in my head.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that a Tesla truck?
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Is the sort of thing I expected to see
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's understood the 31-year-old truck driver had fainted behind the wheel, and was slumped over the console when Mr Brackley rushed over to help.

Guess he was a passenger at that point.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Truckin'? Like the doo-dah man?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
