(CBS News)   FOR SALE: Boulder "stately and modernized 1920's Tudor estate," 7500 sq ft and if you commit murder the police will apologize for investigating you. Also has DW/WD and AC. $7 Million   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was living in Boulder at the time all this went down but luckily no where close to this neighborhood. It was a Charlie Foxtrot for months.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I moved to Boulder a year after this murder. Left after a couple of years because I apparently could not adopt an acceptable set of lifestyle motifs.  I f »cling hâte that town with a passion.  Denver sucks, too, but for entirely different reasons.

Still have family there who profit a lot from some of the populace's inane ´lifestyle' choices. And that's why they remain there for the most part. $$ Pre-2000 Boulder was maybe OK, but the hyper-development just destroyed what was OK.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The JonBenet murder is exhibit #236456 in why there should be a county level murder investigation teams, and local cops should stick to writing tickets
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: The JonBenet murder is exhibit #236456 in why there should be a county level murder investigation teams, and local cops should stick to writing tickets


Especially Keystone Kops, like Boulder seemed to have at the time.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was the Zillow tag detained in Amish country?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it weird that it reminds me of Patrick Swayze's characters' house from Donnie Darko?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FOR SALE: Boulder "stately and modernized 1920's Tudor estate," 7500 sq ft and if you commit murder the police will apologize for investigating you. Also has DW/WD and AC. $7 Million


I prefer AC/DC.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven million for a house haunted by a little girl ghost dressed like Blanche Devereaux?

No thanks.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
7$M? Damn, that is some serious resale!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Has great places for kids to play hide-n-seek"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Authorities found the DNA of a man not related to the family on Ramsey

I don't want to know the details here.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seven million!!?...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be half-surprised if someone purchased the home and turned it into a business.

Murder scene exhibit, podcast, University of Colorado, Boulder police incompetence extension class, theory-of-the-week living history show.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Her parents didn't kill her, and it destroyed their lives. But good joke at the expense of the rich people, subby.  Hahahaa.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blodyholy: 7$M? Damn, that is some serious resale!


Is that a lot? I can't tell anymore, I live in San Diego.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?


They must be really full of shiat.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You think the price is high? They murder you in taxes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hammettman: I wouldn't be half-surprised if someone purchased the home and turned it into a business.

Murder scene exhibit, podcast, University of Colorado, Boulder police incompetence extension class, theory-of-the-week living history show.


Death metal studio 🎙
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is she haunting it? Cause the only thing creepier than a ghost is a little kid ghost
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have a problem living in a house just because someone was killed in it, but I would have a problem living in a house where the victim was so young and innocent.  Also, if they ever do figure out who did it I wouldn't want to live in their house either.  I know  it could be the same house which makes it even worse.

I would just think about her when I was in certain parts of the house imagining her life up to and including the end.  I'd gladly live in the house where Tony Montana was gunned down. I would fix most of the damage from the gunfight but I would leave a few bullet holes as a reminder.

I would also upgrade the security system and hire more vigilant guards.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Left after a couple of years because I apparently could not adopt an acceptable set of lifestyle motifs.


Ok, I have to ask, WTF does this mean? I know all those words, but...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Authorities found the DNA of a man not related to the family on Ramsey

I don't want to know the details here.


A month or two ago, it came out that some Boulder cop had the DNA results and sat on it for months while going after the family.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Her parents didn't kill her, and it destroyed their lives. But good joke at the expense of the rich people, subby.  Hahahaa.


Is this John Andrew?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Gordon Bennett: Authorities found the DNA of a man not related to the family on Ramsey

I don't want to know the details here.

A month or two ago, it came out that some Boulder cop had the DNA results and sat on it for months while going after the family.


That is  blatantly false.  The Grand Jury voted to true bill both parents and the DA at the time, declined to prosecute.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HEY WHERE IS THE ZILLOW LINK

CMON MAN
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Breaker Moran: Left after a couple of years because I apparently could not adopt an acceptable set of lifestyle motifs.

Ok, I have to ask, WTF does this mean? I know all those words, but...


It means he can't stand either poor hippies, rich liberal elites, or college students with more money than brains.

/BSEE '88
//Go Buffs!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HEY WHERE IS THE ZILLOW LINK

CMON MAN


Literally in the second paragraph of TFA.

https://www.zillow.com/homes/749-15th-St-Boulder,-CO-80302_rb/13182008_zpid/
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?


Well, an ensuite bathroom for every bedroom, that's 5, then an upstairs hall bathroom, 6, then a 1st floor hall bathroom, 7, then a murder basement bathroom, 8. Seems like the first floor and the murder basement could have been 1/2 baths, though.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: gameshowhost: HEY WHERE IS THE ZILLOW LINK

CMON MAN

Literally in the second paragraph of TFA.

https://www.zillow.com/homes/749-15th-St-Boulder,-CO-80302_rb/13182008_zpid/


i haven't even read the article yet, sheesh.

/...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is one of the best photographed homes I have ever seen on Zillow. Fantastic light.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?


Sometimes you really need to get away to drop a Havana omelet.

/then nuke the site from orbit
 
robbrie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you pay listing price w/o any contingencies, a Ramsey family member will tell you who killed her.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boulder is visually spectacular but it is like wonder bread in municipal form.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?



Every bedroom en suite, plus one upstairs and one downstairs bathroom.

We only really have one rogue bathroom.

"Eight people can be shatting at once!" should be the tagline.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: bughunter: gameshowhost: HEY WHERE IS THE ZILLOW LINK

CMON MAN

Literally in the second paragraph of TFA.

https://www.zillow.com/homes/749-15th-St-Boulder,-CO-80302_rb/13182008_zpid/

i haven't even read the article yet, sheesh.

/...


Words're hard!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?

Sometimes you really need to get away to drop a Havana omelet.

/then nuke the site from orbit


Havana Omelet? I'm still recovering mentally from the last time I looked up something I saw on Fark on urban dictionary so I'll take your word for it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Boulder is visually spectacular but it is like wonder bread in municipal form.


It was a great place to go to college, especially on in-state tuition, but I'm glad I don't live there.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bungles: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house..."

Is it just me or does that ratio seem really off?


Every bedroom en suite, plus one upstairs and one downstairs bathroom.

We only really have one rogue bathroom.

"Eight people can be shatting at once!" should be the tagline.


Master bedroom gets two so husband and wife don't share? Or one in the basement for the help?
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The JonBenet murder is exhibit #236456 in why there should be a county level murder investigation teams, and local cops should stick to writing tickets


A lot of counties don't even have that sort of thing because they just don't get enough murders to justify it.  They're used to getting grounders - cases that practically solve themselves. Cops get a 911 domestic call, walk in and someone is holding a bloody knife.  Someone gets shot outside of a bar.

A game of Clue is relatively rare anywhere.

I really think the Boulder police were acting reasonably. Given the details of the Ramsey case, it's reasonable to conclude that the parents at least knew who did it and were protecting them - maybe a family friend or someone.

Which is the more reasonable explanation -

1) A child-molesting ninja enters the house, takes the time to write a ransom note with materials found inside the house, finds the kid's room, bops her on the head, takes her down to the basement and does some bad shiat, strangles her and then gets out of the house and leaves without leaving any more evidence than some DNA, makes no noise and no one in the area sees a suspicious car in the middle of the night. Thereafter, no other similar crimes happen.

2) The parents were letting some weirdo spend the night and some weird shiat happened. They know who it was but aren't telling due to some reason.

Now, the only way for the police to know if the Ramseys were covering for someone or not is to question them because it's impossible to actually read their minds. These are wealthy people who probably didn't get RTI training so they should crack under stress. Apparently they are either very disciplined liars or didn't have anything to do with it.

This really seems like two separate crimes that happened in sequence.  It's a very strange, juxtaposed situation. Nothing makes any sense about this case.
 
