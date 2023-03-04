 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   Nothing to see here. Just Very Fine People exercising their First Amendment Rights   (rawstory.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Liberty, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Schutzstaffel, Germany, Russia, Nazism, Anti-Defamation League, Nazi Germany  
15 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.


What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,


They'd never arrest their own.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,

They'd never arrest their own.


So you mean they like to handcuff them and stuff them into their patrol cars for other reasons?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Sky Active Club is a group linked to white supremacists.

Lemme guess, they mostly spend their days idling in windowless basements, and the only part of the "hike" they did to scribble some swastikas in chalk was a 2-minute, excruciating "climb" up the path from the picnic area that left them breathless.

Such supreme. Much power.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White supremacists committing vandalism by painting/craving their symbols in public places? No surprise there.

/How pathetic such people are.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Emboldened

I was disappointed when "emboldened" was not the dictionary word of the year when Nazis were marching for Dump in 2017.

2023 it is in play again. "Emboldened". Thanks, conservatives.
 
almostsane
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,


Thus! Willing to bet that cops won't do anything about this.  Also willing to bet there are plenty of cops in that group.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fuck those shitbags...FUCK THEM!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,


Yeah.  It'll make it easier for the cops to find them and have a prayer meeting with them.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Execute them via nuclear device.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,


It's federal land, so can't the federal prosecutor hand the arrest warrant over to the nearest tribal police department?  BLM and BIA are both Department of the Interior after all.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Execute them via nuclear device.


What did that nuclear device do to deserve such contamination?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Execute them via nuclear device.


AmbassadorBooze?  Is that you?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

King Something: Walker: Always good to proudly admit your crimes.  Makes both your arrest and your trial go much faster.

What makes you think the police are in any particular hurry to arrest white supremacists for hate crimes?

/especially in cases without any actual bodily harm, like this case,


The local pigs aren't the ones who handle crimes on Federal land.

Also, this is probably multiple felonies, with actual prison, assuming the feds with jurisdiction are salty enough.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

