(KRTV Great Falls)   Montana's official tourism campaign used to be bumper stickers with the tongue-in-cheek motto "Get Lost." But recently, out-of-staters have been finding less tongue-in-cheek versions helpfully plastered on their cars   (krtv.com) divider line
75
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe those are just old notes blowing around from the Cree, Chippewa, Cheyenne, Ojibwa, Sioux or Blackfoot tribes.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The Island Isn't Done with You Yet!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It is just terrible to take away someone's sense of safety," the student said.

Then stick around.  They don't do this shiat because they're confident in themselves; they do it because they're scared of you, your newfangled ways, and the fact you're write and they're wrong.  And they're so utterly chicken-shiat scared of you that they leave a note--haha, a farking note--acting all tough.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: you're write and they're wrong.


On an unintentionally related note, maybe they're also scared you're able to read and write.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "It is just terrible to take away someone's sense of safety," the student said.

Then stick around.  They don't do this shiat because they're confident in themselves; they do it because they're scared of you, your newfangled ways, and the fact you're write and they're wrong.  And they're so utterly chicken-shiat scared of you that they leave a note--haha, a farking note--acting all tough.


they are, on some level, very fearful.

imagine having a problem with anyone from another american state just being in yours... not ppl of particular ethnicity or faith, not permanent imports (tekking ah jerbs!)... but anyone, even temporarily.

you've got to be absolutely sure the 'other' are out to get you, to be that rigidly insular.

/dnrtfa, entirely assuming content of article based on headline
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left a note in lavender highlighter on a Post-It?

Eek eek, be very afraid.
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick a pistol in their face, and they'll shit themselves trying to get away.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana trifecta in play!!!!

Nothing to see here. Just Very Fine People exercising their First Amendment Rights

Montana's official tourism campaign used to be bumper stickers with the tongue-in-cheek motto "Get Lost." But recently, out-of-staters have been finding less tongue-in-cheek versions helpfully plastered on their cars
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having grown up in a super small town in the SE part of the state (Baker) I can confirm that those backwoods hicks don't want you there.  They're terrified of anybody with skin color below the first three on Peter Griffin's color scale.  They don't realize that their way of life is dying, and they'll do everything they can to try to cling to whatever nonexistent idyllic past they've convinced themselves once existed.

The scenery is beautiful, the people aren't...either on the inside, or the outside.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: you've got to be absolutely sure the 'other' are out to get you, to be that rigidly insular.


The entire RW media machine is a petri dish for hate and fear. Fear and hate are their core tools for manipulation.
Making people certain that the 'other' is out to get you is how they got their hooks into these inbred morons in the first place.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana - come for the views, stay for the antisemitic flyers left on cars at the elementary school:

https://www.kbzk.com/news/local-news/antisemitic-fliers-found-on-cars-near-bozeman-elementary-school
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravely left a note and fled!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Lady J: you've got to be absolutely sure the 'other' are out to get you, to be that rigidly insular.

The entire RW media machine is a petri dish for hate and fear. Fear and hate are their core tools for manipulation.
Making people certain that the 'other' is out to get you is how they got their hooks into these inbred morons in the first place.


indeed.  tabloids are the same here.

there's money to be made and power to be acquired... it ain't going anywhere anytime soon.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, this has been going on for more than 30 years in Montana::

This is how a local artist feels about newcomers: "If I find out someone's from somewhere far away I am rude to them," says H.J. Schmidt, who was born and raised in Bozeman. "I get annoyed and angry. I feel 'you were in your place and it got ruined. Now you are coming to my place to ruin it.' "
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't new.

In 1976 my family did a road trip across America. Five kids and two adults who would divorce a couple years later. I was five. I'll never forget a stop in Montana. All these kids piling out of the car, some Montana asshole strides up, looks my Dad in the eye and says "We don't like people from Washington State here!" and grinned.

I'm stating a fundamental fact when I say my father could have easily taken this guy apart. But Dad just shook his head, loaded his kids back in the van and we went somewhere else in town. I've always wondered what kind of prick would try to start a fight with a father in front of his kids. I've lived in some rough places with some rough people, but I've only seen that in Montana. There's something off about that place.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana has a tourism campaign?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made assault of out-of-staters a qualification for governor.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these red welfare states whose budgets run on blue state taxes (every red state but one), especially those whose remaining economies are entirely dependent on tourism from the working states, really need to get a taste of what this "independence" they are seeking looks like. They would collapse in within a year without us subsidizing them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: By the way, this has been going on for more than 30 years in Montana::

This is how a local artist feels about newcomers: "If I find out someone's from somewhere far away I am rude to them," says H.J. Schmidt, who was born and raised in Bozeman. "I get annoyed and angry. I feel 'you were in your place and it got ruined. Now you are coming to my place to ruin it.' "


Interesting considering actual history
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death Rocket: Bravely left a note and fled!


♫  he's sneaking away and buggering off... ♫
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awesome!  didn't know if those lickle musical notes would work
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, someone is going to carefully spend time writing a post-it note for someone they're angry at. Yep, they're going to see the car, go home, grab some paper and a pen and then carefully place it on the car to make sure there's no damage. This is definitely something that happened.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Having grown up in a super small town in the SE part of the state (Baker) I can confirm that those backwoods hicks don't want you there.  They're terrified of anybody with skin color below the first three on Peter Griffin's color scale.  They don't realize that their way of life is dying, and they'll do everything they can to try to cling to whatever nonexistent idyllic past they've convinced themselves once existed.

The scenery is beautiful, the people aren't...either on the inside, or the outside.


Unfortunately this was left in our capital city, a supposedly educated place which for a long time had been a bastion of relatively progressive society. Much of the current anti-outsider sentiment has been inmported to here from the likes of Fox News and its ilk.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Stick a pistol in their face, and they'll shiat themselves trying to get away.


I know this is the internet and you gotta tough guy, but for fark's sake don't do this.  Guns are not penis extensions to wave around.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's not welcome:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: By the way, this has been going on for more than 30 years in Montana::

This is how a local artist feels about newcomers: "If I find out someone's from somewhere far away I am rude to them," says H.J. Schmidt, who was born and raised in Bozeman. "I get annoyed and angry. I feel 'you were in your place and it got ruined. Now you are coming to my place to ruin it.' "


'Far away' being the next city over.

/which for Montana can be pretty far
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiredroach: Unfortunately this was left in our capital city, a supposedly educated place which for a long time had been a bastion of relatively progressive society


"Educated" and "progressive" relative to the rest of the state.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the two notes shown, it looks to be one person. My guess would be some nutjob local who thinks Yellowstone is a self-help series.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: They made assault of out-of-staters a qualification for governor.


The governor was the out-of-stater, actually. The same people who hate outsiders here have elected those same outsiders to the governor's office and US House, while deriding a lifelong working born-and-raised Montana farmer who's our senior senator. It makes no sense.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Guns are not penis extensions to wave around.


Should we be waving around actual penis extensions?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: kb7rky: Stick a pistol in their face, and they'll shiat themselves trying to get away.

I know this is the internet and you gotta tough guy, but for fark's sake don't do this.  Guns are not penis extensions to wave around.


Also, in Montana's current climate you're likely to get multiple guns pulled on you in return.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Yeah, someone is going to carefully spend time writing a post-it note for someone they're angry at. Yep, they're going to see the car, go home, grab some paper and a pen and then carefully place it on the car to make sure there's no damage. This is definitely something that happened.


I've written plenty of "you park like an asshole" notes. Usually on napkins. Once on someone else's business card.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Yeah, someone is going to carefully spend time writing a post-it note for someone they're angry at. Yep, they're going to see the car, go home, grab some paper and a pen and then carefully place it on the car to make sure there's no damage. This is definitely something that happened.


Fun Fact Time: Post-it Notes can be kept in cars. Same with pens.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Montana right now with a rental car that has out of state plates, so I'm getting a kick.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x616]


huh?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Yeah, someone is going to carefully spend time writing a post-it note for someone they're angry at. Yep, they're going to see the car, go home, grab some paper and a pen and then carefully place it on the car to make sure there's no damage. This is definitely something that happened.


It's not an isolated incident. This is definitely happening here.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: By the way, this has been going on for more than 30 years in Montana::

This is how a local artist feels about newcomers: "If I find out someone's from somewhere far away I am rude to them," says H.J. Schmidt, who was born and raised in Bozeman. "I get annoyed and angry. I feel 'you were in your place and it got ruined. Now you are coming to my place to ruin it.' "


Lived in Bozeman when this article was published, and remember reading it back then. It was my experience at the time that the most vehement 'Montana's full' types were people who had moved there and wanted to close the gate behind themselves. Actual native borns didn't seem to care all that much (wife is 5th generation Montanan)
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stu: Oh, you won't disturb me. I'll be in my room masturbating.

Stu's Thoughts: They won't disturb me. I'll be masturbating.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiredroach: LordOfThePings: They made assault of out-of-staters a qualification for governor.

The governor was the out-of-stater, actually. The same people who hate outsiders here have elected those same outsiders to the governor's office and US House, while deriding a lifelong working born-and-raised Montana farmer who's our senior senator. It makes no sense.


They were lying the whole time
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they are Christian too.
Treating strangers the way Jesus told them to.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm in Montana right now with a rental car that has out of state plates, so I'm getting a kick.


We've been here a decade, so 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: They were lying the whole time


Wait, who was lying?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiredroach: Unfortunately this was left in our capital city, a supposedly educated place which for a long time had been a bastion of relatively progressive society. Much of the current anti-outsider sentiment has been inmported to here from the likes of Fox News and its ilk.


That makes sense...I have an uncle in Missoula, and it sounds like they're still fairly progressive there...for now.

/I was born in Helena
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in a state where your license plates identified the county you lived in, based on a prefix in the plate number. The prefixes went by population, with the most populous county, where I lived, having a "1" prefix. I came out of a diner in a little town in the state, only to find a scrawled note on my windshield, telling me to "go back to ____, where I belonged." That "big metropolis" I lived in was just over 100k.

I tried to imagine some bored rube, walking down the street, pen and paper in hand, looking over all the license plates.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: This isn't new.

In 1976 my family did a road trip across America. Five kids and two adults who would divorce a couple years later. I was five. I'll never forget a stop in Montana. All these kids piling out of the car, some Montana asshole strides up, looks my Dad in the eye and says "We don't like people from Washington State here!" and grinned.

I'm stating a fundamental fact when I say my father could have easily taken this guy apart. But Dad just shook his head, loaded his kids back in the van and we went somewhere else in town. I've always wondered what kind of prick would try to start a fight with a father in front of his kids. I've lived in some rough places with some rough people, but I've only seen that in Montana. There's something off about that place.


This week's episode of things that didn't happen is brought to you by this jerk off. Oh and you know why your parents got divorced? Because you're a loser.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The article:
The note's contents were also concerning. It read, "go back to WA you (expletive) scum, you are not welcome here."

A picture of a note in the article:
Fark user imageView Full Size


ENHANCE

Fark user imageView Full Size



Whar is expletive, whar? Is this outrage manufacturing?
 
