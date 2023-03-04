 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today Online)   Was that wrong? Are hospitals supposed to treat women who wear shorts?   (todayonline.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Clothing, Shorts, Trousers, Kuala Lumpur, Emergency department, Patient, Malaysia, Clinic  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who wears short shorts?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The officer was reported to have said that the woman was wearing short pants, prompting the officer to get her a hospital gown.

If that was an "improvement" then they have very different hospital gowns than we do.  "This is a disgrace, I can see your legs!  Put this on, so I can also see your ass!"  Methinks this was the actual motive.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Florida politicians seen furiously scribbling down notes.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A hospital? What is it?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DeSantis is governor of Malaysia too?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman: Help, I was stabbed in the leg! I'm bleeding to death!
Doctor: Sorry, you're wearing shorts, so GTFO.

*Woman comes back wearing long pants*

Woman: Can you help me now?
Doctor: Yes, take off your pants so I can see where you're bleeding from.

/Malaysian logic
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really thought a Midwest state would be involved.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malaysian hospital reprimands its medical officer over refusal to treat woman wearing shorts; Health Ministry probing incident

So, two incidents then?
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Who wears short shorts?


We wear short shorts.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Malaysian women in shorts looking for a Band-Aid are free to come to my place.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I believe this answers everything, yes?

Medicine is a science, and science & religion don't mix.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: A hospital? What is it?


It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this turns out to be a white woman, this hospital is farked.

When I was working for an international bank, I had the choice to move to India or Malaysia. One thing that influenced my decision was either being paid in pounds sterling or Malaysian ringets. Equally important was that my wife would have been treated much better in India, which she was.
 
BigChad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: HighOnCraic: A hospital? What is it?

It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.


Surely you can't be serious...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If this turns out to be a white woman, this hospital is farked.

When I was working for an international bank, I had the choice to move to India or Malaysia. One thing that influenced my decision was either being paid in pounds sterling or Malaysian ringets. Equally important was that my wife would have been treated much better in India, which she was.


Unless stray dogs come in and eat her.

Stray dog kills month-old child sleeping next to mother at Indian hospital

A month-old child sleeping next to his mother at a government hospital in India was taken away by a stray dog and mauled to death.

The child's body was found outside the hospital in Rajasthan state's Sirohi district. Surveillance footage showed two dogs entered the hospital's tuberculosis wardduring the early hours of Tuesday and one of them dragged the infant away, local police said.

In June last year, a stray dog entered the maternity ward of a private hospital in the northern city of Panipat and picked up a newborn from beside its sleeping mother.

The family found the three-day-old's body the next day outside the hospital.

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/rajasthan-dog-kills-infant-hospital-b2292667.html
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigChad: Summoner101: HighOnCraic: A hospital? What is it?

It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.

Surely you can't be serious...


I am serious about there being no stopping in the red zone, and don't call me surly!

/wait
//this is Fark
///I am surly
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wore mid-thigh length shorts around Kuala Lumpur a some decades back, was made to put on a sheer gown before entering a mosque.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's signage on the luggage carousel at the Penang airport that starts off with...

"NOTICE. You are entering a Muslim country. Please be aware of the following:
1. Importing T-shirts printed with verses from the Koran is strictly prohibited.
2. ..."

Wait, what? What kind of stupid crime is that!

And there I was with two suitcases full.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Poldana: Schmerd1948: Who wears short shorts?

We wear short shorts.


If you wear short shorts,
You'll get wart warts!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: BigChad: Summoner101: HighOnCraic: A hospital? What is it?

It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.

Surely you can't be serious...

I am serious about there being no stopping in the red zone, and don't call me surly!

/wait
//this is Fark
///I am surly


First time?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighOnCraic: Summoner101: BigChad: Summoner101: HighOnCraic: A hospital? What is it?

It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.

Surely you can't be serious...

I am serious about there being no stopping in the red zone, and don't call me surly!

/wait
//this is Fark
///I am surly

First time?


I've been surly lots of times.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schmerd1948: Who wears short shorts?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/best ad campaign of the 70s
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.