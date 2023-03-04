 Skip to content
(Honolulu Civil Beat)   "When I first got a boat, my friends were telling me, 'No, don't get a boat; it's nonstop problems,'" says man whose 94 foot luxury yacht has been stuck on a Maui reef for two weeks and has rung up $500,000 in recovery costs...so far   (civilbeat.org) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Boat, Insurance, Transport, Yacht, Maui, Renting, Maui County, Hawaii, Boating  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bust
Out
Another
Thousand
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Jones kept looking until 2020, when he settled on what he thought was the perfect opportunity: a 74-foot yacht that came with its own slip in Kewalo Basin Harbor.

and

The Nakoa, a 94-foot yacht that Jones said he brought to Hawaii in December, ended up drifting onto the reef. By the next day, the hull had been punctured, and diesel fuel spilled into the water

I'm getting on in years, but this doesn't seem to make sense unless we're talking about two different boats.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you make a small fortune?

Start with a large fortune and buy a boat.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: So Jones kept looking until 2020, when he settled on what he thought was the perfect opportunity: a 74-foot yacht that came with its own slip in Kewalo Basin Harbor.

and

The Nakoa, a 94-foot yacht that Jones said he brought to Hawaii in December, ended up drifting onto the reef. By the next day, the hull had been punctured, and diesel fuel spilled into the water

I'm getting on in years, but this doesn't seem to make sense unless we're talking about two different boats.


We are. After being told a 65-footer was too big for a first-timer, he bought a 74-footer and thought it could end up paying for itself. The 94-footer on the reef is a new addition to his charter fleet.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "We are taking full responsibility for this," Noelani Yacht Charters owner Jim Jones said Thursday.

I guess when it came to boat ownership, he drank the Kool-Aid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite boat is always someone else's boat.

My dad bought us a boat back in the day. We didn't have that kind of money and it was a piece of sh*t. We could not afford a dock spot so we had to paddle out to it in a $50 inflatable raft.

Wanna guess how many times he fell out of that raft getting out there?

Lol...
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The two happiest days in a boat owner's life are the day that the boat is purchased and the day that the boat is sold.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jones said he quickly realized that catering to the ultra-wealthy in search of day trips on megayachts was an untapped market in Hawaii. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice boat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now his employees encouraged him to buy another boat, then giggled behind his back.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was great at selling boats.
I would try my best to convince the buyer that a boat is a horrible purchase. Most people did not like to be told how to spend their money so they would buy a boat out of spite.
LOL
When they would come back the next season to try and sell the boat I would give them the "AfarkINTOADASO"
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't realize woodworking was a lucrative enough career to allow you to afford a 94-foot yacht.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The two happiest days in a boat owner's life are the day that the boat is purchased and the day that the boat is sold.


See also: Airplane owners.
 
