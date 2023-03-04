 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Jack Daniel's produces the first legal fungi made by its distilleries. Available to all in the Lynchburg area   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shhhhhhhhh..............don't tell Portland - they'll want in on it too! 😆
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is Drew from that area?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jack Daniels will make you a fun guy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This The Last of Usviral marketing is getting really out of hand.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "free hand of the market" will take care of this, don't worry your head about it.

/s
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'd be willing to set up a few dehumidifiers in their warehouse as long as I get to keep the condensate. It's a shame to waste that much alcohol vapor.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You'd think by now they'd have it handled...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a spin off where the fungus monsters are easier to handle because they're all drunk
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This happens by storage facilities for distilled/aged products all the time
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always wondered what gave Jack its distinctive taste.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fungi and viruses are completely different kingdoms.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Revenuers used to use the fungus to find stills during prohibition.

/learned it on the JD tour.
//Pretty neat tour and a nice tasting.
///Angel's Share is quite nice
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ethanol. The reason for so many Fox News believers.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. If there is enough ethanol in the air to breed fungi, what is the BAC of the average person in that town?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who doesn't get funky when they drink JD?
Oh, fungi - never mind.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The stupid emoji at the end takes a 1/10 funny comment to I live with my mom.
Well done.
 
