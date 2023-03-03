 Skip to content
(Metro)   That sound you hear is the collective wincing of all men everywhere   (metro.co.uk) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah well, nevertheless.

/wait, what?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What do you call someone who gets a medical degree with just passing grades?
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tentacle: What do you call someone who gets a medical degree with just passing grades?


Dr.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope the guy doesn't need to work ever again
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tentacle: What do you call someone who gets a medical degree with just passing grades?


Senator from Kentucky?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$55k?  For farking up and lopping someone's dick off??  Seriously?  That's not a minor farking oopsie
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This calls for a class action malpractice lawsuit.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I came out of my penis-reduction surgery feeling fine. Finally, I can wear normal pants!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whatever. I'm getting a black guy's dong as a replacement.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sew it back on! Frankenweenie!!!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good job, Fark. 11 posts in and this hasn't been used to attack Single Payer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd be pissed too. Well, maybe not pissed.  Dribbled?   Yeah, I'd definitely be dribbled too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: $55k?  For farking up and lopping someone's dick off??  Seriously?  That's not a minor farking oopsie


What? They need to 5 times that jfc
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Good job, Fark. 11 posts in and this hasn't been used to attack Single Payer.


That would only make sense if a little bit of everyone's penis was cut off.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And he couldn't sue because he didn't have a leg to stand on.
Opps, sorry. Wrong joke.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was 60. He was awarded a small amount since he now has to sit down to pee.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Good job, Fark. 11 posts in and this hasn't been used to attack Single Payer.


Probably because Italy has nationwide healthcare.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Sexy Jesus: Good job, Fark. 11 posts in and this hasn't been used to attack Single Payer.

Probably because Italy has nationwide healthcare.


Yeah. They don't pay dick.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Snip the tip...
Robin Hood: Men In Tights - Moyle
Youtube 6KXmcNfEFMI
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Frenchman's lawyer was initially hoping to win his client 1 million euros, but local reports suggest he was eventually awarded 62,000 euros (£55k) in damages.

oof - The legal ruling that, size matters.

"I swear, judge, it really was a million euro penis!"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The 30-year-old urologist performed the operation to remove the 'tumour' a month after diagnosing the man, believed to be in his 60s, with cancer."

There's no way to know the man's age?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Talk about a motivation for murder.  Damn.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is one of those surgeries where you ought to get a second, third, and fourth opinion before proceeding.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The doctors responsible:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: $55k?  For farking up and lopping someone's dick off??  Seriously?  That's not a minor farking oopsie


If he were minor-farking, this would not be an oopsie at all.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tentacle: What do you call someone who gets a medical degree with just passing grades?


The defendant
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He went off half-cocked
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hope the guy doesn't need to work ever again


He's 60 and lives in France, so no he doesn't.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At that point you're dead anyway, may as well take the doc with you.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What I'm wondering is, how ugly was this guy's lil' Napoleon that a doctor looked at it and said, "yeah that's a tumor."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was listening to a podcast yesterday in which they talked about Rocky Mountain Oysters, aka breaded and fried bull testicles.  That wasn't so bad, heck I would certainly give them a try if the opportunity arose, but then they mentioned that sometimes they're smashed flat before cooking.  That mental image made me crawl into a ball in the corner
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tentacle: What do you call someone who gets a medical degree with just passing grades?


Nurse?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If someone said "its cut off your penis or die" I would just die.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: $55k?  For farking up and lopping someone's dick off??  Seriously?  That's not a minor farking oopsie


Hey, the dude is 60, it's not like he's using it for much these days.
Me on the other hand, I'd be pissed unless they could give me a working vagina. I've had a penis for 37 years and it's been kinda mid, wouldn't mind trying out a vag. Wait, hold on, let me clear this with my supervisor; "hey babe, how'd you feel about me getting a va-jay?" *ducks thrown pieces of firewood*
Yeah, I guess that's not gonna work out after all.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: This calls for a class action malpractice lawsuit.


Class action? How many guys has this happened to?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mine was amputated on purpose when I said "I do.".

I'll be here all week. Try the veal, take care of your servers.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I once had fun at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant showing grateful incoming guests the large ants in our batter after management wouldn't refund our money. This guy could have fun at the doctor's office showing patients what was done to him.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Always get a second opinion before agreeing to have your penis surgically removed. Unless it's being done out of your own initiative, of course.
 
