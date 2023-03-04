 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Old and busted: Scalpers buying up all the concert tickets in minutes only to resell them at astronomical prices. New hotness: Scalpers buying up all the Girl Scout cookies in minutes only to resell them at astronomical prices   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, Girl Scout Cookies, Sales, Cookie, Raspberry Rally Girl Scouts cookie, Entrepreneurship, Girl Scouts of the USA, new Girl Scouts cookie, New Girl  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 2:15 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GSA made their money. Why would they care?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're doing it in an effort to teach entrepreneurship.  Looks like it's working.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're doing it in an effort to teach entrepreneurship.  Looks like it's working.


I bought two boxes of GS cookies for $10. Handed a 20 and the kid asked if I wanted to donate by change. Uh nope but I admired her chutzpap.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have made more

Another lesson in entrepreneurship
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I have some Girl Scout Cookie NFTs going for much less
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amazon does its own scalping when things are popular.
My goddaughter wanted Magic Mixies for Christmas.  They were priced at $56 on Amazon. Direct, not 3rd party. Now they are like $18. Seen a lot of shiat they do that with.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Now, people desperate to try it can search eBay"
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


People don't actually "need" to be desperate for cookies (or concert tickets). Exercise some f*cking self-control.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sources say that thanks to shrinking cookie sizes and more intelligent packaging, Trenchcoat pockets can stay the same size.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Old hotness, Girl Scouts selling cookies at astronomical prices.
 
starlost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
who's giving who the Raspberry?
 
almostsane
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: GSA made their money. Why would they care?


Because non-Girl Scouts are making triple the money per box than they are.  Not surprised that eBay is allowing the sales to continue but would hope that most people refuse to buy from these scalpers.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
psst: it's the moms
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starlost: who's giving who the Raspberry?


Lone Starr!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sucks for me for trying to lose weight and skipping the girl scout stand at the mall.  I could have been rich!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Amazon does its own scalping when things are popular.
My goddaughter wanted Magic Mixies for Christmas.  They were priced at $56 on Amazon. Direct, not 3rd party. Now they are like $18. Seen a lot of shiat they do that with.


Pricing, based on demand, from what used to be an auction site?
youdontsay.gif
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

starlost: who's giving who the Raspberry?


DUDE, this is about girl scouts! Get your mind out of the gutter!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because no other company makes something that is a decent substitute?  There's the lesson in entrepreneurship.

Keebler Grasshoppers are a cost effective substitute for ThinMints
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Former girl scout troop leader here.  Cookie sales time is the absolute worst.  BTW the troop should be using the money they earn for altruistic purposes.  That's what girl scouts was about,empowering girls and helping people in need.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,"

Ehhhhh... unless the cookies are also stolen, you sold at the price point you determined reasonable. This sucks for the consumers, to be sure. Girl Scout profits did just fine however.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's almost like capitalism ruins everything.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Amazon does its own scalping when things are popular.
My goddaughter wanted Magic Mixies for Christmas.  They were priced at $56 on Amazon. Direct, not 3rd party. Now they are like $18. Seen a lot of shiat they do that with.


How do you know it was direct from Amazon? I sell lots of things on Amazon, some are Amazon's choice which just means it's a product with a good history, low return rate etc.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rustypouch: It's almost like capitalism ruins everything.


Capitalism is fine, people suck which is why any society is doodled to fail. Someone always wants more and someone always wants to do nothing
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heck, they were so affordable before that started happening.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To add as well, they ginned up demand by making them "limited edition" to begin with. So again, I feel sorry for the consumer. The Girl Scouts not so much. They're  cookies. Make more to sell more to make more. Problem solved itself really.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Because no other company makes something that is a decent substitute?  There's the lesson in entrepreneurship.

Keebler Grasshoppers are a cost effective substitute for ThinMints


But this one is limited edition!   That's the "entrepenurial" lesson.  Popular plus limited is guaranteed to be resold on the intertubes.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I stopped at a local liquor market a few days ago and they had a stack of Girl Scout cookie boxes for sale.  $6, same as what the boothing scouts charge.  Either he got them at a big discount or he has a daughter in the scouts.  Either way, I bought two boxes in Thin Mints.  I will never pass by a Girl Scout cookie table without either buying some cookies, or if I'm getting sick of cookies that season, making a cash donation their troop.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Raspberry? Gross.
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I stopped at a local liquor market a few days ago and they had a stack of Girl Scout cookie boxes for sale.  $6, same as what the boothing scouts charge.  Either he got them at a big discount or he has a daughter in the scouts.  Either way, I bought two boxes in Thin Mints.  I will never pass by a Girl Scout cookie table without either buying some cookies, or if I'm getting sick of cookies that season, making a cash donation their troop.


I'm going to assume they did NOT have the "Raspberry Rally" flavor available at your stand.  It's only that flavor on Ebay because it's limited edition.
 
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh - maybe I do believe in the death penalty.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,"

Ehhhhh... unless the cookies are also stolen, you sold at the price point you determined reasonable. This sucks for the consumers, to be sure. Girl Scout profits did just fine however.


Sure, but part of the appeal is buying it "from the Girl Scouts", either in person or in concept (via co-workers or whatever).  Gives the buyer the sense of "helping out".  Surely if it was just about cookies, you could buy that generic tray of garbage from a store or in some other non-GS-endorsed fashion.  Why you'd pay $30 for some old cookies with a GS logo on it from what you know not to be Girl Scouts is beyond me.  Maybe it's the thrill of buying them "on the black market" ?
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Singleballtheory: "When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,"

Ehhhhh... unless the cookies are also stolen, you sold at the price point you determined reasonable. This sucks for the consumers, to be sure. Girl Scout profits did just fine however.

Sure, but part of the appeal is buying it "from the Girl Scouts", either in person or in concept (via co-workers or whatever).  Gives the buyer the sense of "helping out".  Surely if it was just about cookies, you could buy that generic tray of garbage from a store or in some other non-GS-endorsed fashion.  Why you'd pay $30 for some old cookies with a GS logo on it from what you know not to be Girl Scouts is beyond me.  Maybe it's the thrill of buying them "on the black market" ?


"Limited Edition" makes people go crazy.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

12349876: hlehmann: I stopped at a local liquor market a few days ago and they had a stack of Girl Scout cookie boxes for sale.  $6, same as what the boothing scouts charge.  Either he got them at a big discount or he has a daughter in the scouts.  Either way, I bought two boxes in Thin Mints.  I will never pass by a Girl Scout cookie table without either buying some cookies, or if I'm getting sick of cookies that season, making a cash donation their troop.

I'm going to assume they did NOT have the "Raspberry Rally" flavor available at your stand.  It's only that flavor on Ebay because it's limited edition.


Guessing not, because I don't think I've seen that variety around here.
/ IIRC Girl Scout cookies have different varieties depending on which side of the Mississippi you reside.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: Should have made more

Another lesson in entrepreneurship


Yeah but then the supply could be greater than the demand.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.