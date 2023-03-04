 Skip to content
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Learn to make your own edibles.  It's easy and fun.  If you're the kind of douche who reads lifehacker, you already have an InstaPot and mason jars from your lockdown crafting phase.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The same way I host friends who smoke tobacco.  Go smoke that shiat somewhere else.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, my landlord doesn't allow it, I have a safety-sensitive job so I get random testing, I don't want my clothes and apartment to have that skunky smell, and my sinuses go nuts when I smell it and the mucus flow becomes never-ending for an hour or so.  So how about no.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Well, my landlord doesn't allow it, I have a safety-sensitive job so I get random testing, I don't want my clothes and apartment to have that skunky smell, and my sinuses go nuts when I smell it and the mucus flow becomes never-ending for an hour or so.  So how about no.


Jeez dude. Sounds like you need to just mellow out.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"CEO of cannabis media company"

stopped reading right there. I don't need rich capitalist parasites telling me how to properly buy and consume what they exploit profit from. these are the same people who fought legalization tooth and nail for years. weed never needed cornball Spuds Mackenzie bs cooked up by coked-out ad execs who never smoked to sell before it was legal, and it certainly doesn't need it now. blow that MBA out your ass, 'cannabis media' lady.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sleze: The same way I host friends who smoke tobacco.  Go smoke that shiat somewhere else.


This.

Smoking is smoking. It's @&#%ing rude to do it indoors & around others without their ok.

And the hangtime of pot smoke is waaaay longer than you think it is, d-bags. You're fooling nobody.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Step outside. Or is that too much to ask?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My parents never smoked. When people that smoked cigs came over they'd crack the windows and mom would get out her crystal coasters (closest thing we had to an ashtray).

It was shocking to all us kids because of how antismoking they were with us and our friends. But when it came to hosting adults they would not put conditions on guests they invited over.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Step outside. Or is that too much to ask?


It is for the small % of assholes that can't not smoke in other people's faces, regardless of what they're smoking.  The rest of us long since figured out it helps not to be a dick, and we go somewhere the irritation to others is minimal or non-existent.  It's an ad disguised as advice for a problem that only exists amongst people that are assholes who also smoke - not a problem that exists amongst everyone that smokes.  A dick is a dick no matter what they're up to, and there's rarely any reaching them - no matter what annoyance they're up to at the moment
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Well, my landlord doesn't allow it, I have a safety-sensitive job so I get random testing, I don't want my clothes and apartment to have that skunky smell, and my sinuses go nuts when I smell it and the mucus flow becomes never-ending for an hour or so.  So how about no.


My landlord says I can't have a gun either, you're not supposed to listen to them.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Host 'em

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: My parents never smoked. When people that smoked cigs came over they'd crack the windows and mom would get out her crystal coasters (closest thing we had to an ashtray).

It was shocking to all us kids because of how antismoking they were with us and our friends. But when it came to hosting adults they would not put conditions on guests they invited over.



And it would be a bit about the era they are from.
If you are already living with smokers at their desk in your office, or at the next table over in the restaurant, on the plane, etc.
Then while the whole stank out your house is still real for people, the actual social situation was just entirely different in relation to smoking and smokers than what it became for my generation, or the next one.

more or less we took it up but also quit, and the next generation kind of rejected it out of hand up front.
So the overall social relationship to smokers anywhere in public or at home has greatly changed.

basically when we never forget that time and space are the same thing.
The we always see that anyone from far enough in the past, is from a different culture, no different than if they were from the other side of the earth.

When we see "them" from our past as from their own separate culture from ours today, that's more real, and i believe, more able to stop carrying the same bs social baggage into the future.
We do fall to the problem of imaging that the only true justice or way to correct anything is role reseal rather than ending the role even exists anymore for anyone to be in.

Role reversal is a hamster wheel that just goes round and round unchanging. Because after a generation of it, the next gen will want their trun "at the role" after they were subject to it rather than benefiting from it.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Low dose in a wedding cocktail makes sense, but In don't need to enable anyone to dose themselves higher. It's already common to limit alcohol at events, maybe two varieties of wine and beer. I don't need to have a full cash bar or any liquor.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go nuts in the garage or back patio, I don't smoke in my own house or anyone else's.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We had the weed room. A single bedroom where smoking cannabis was acceptable, but nothing else. The door was always closed to contain the smell. The room was useful, especially on cold/windy days where smoking a bowl outside can be challenging. We had a champagne room, too, but there was no sex in there
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: We had the weed room. A single bedroom where smoking cannabis was acceptable, but nothing else. The door was always closed to contain the smell. The room was useful, especially on cold/windy days where smoking a bowl outside can be challenging. We had a champagne room, too, but there was no sex in there


Once a FARKer always a FARKer
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you do, you'll be up there with the men who stock tampons in their bachelor pads...

Anyone else find this creepy or, at least, presumptuous?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cannabis... media company.  What the...

I mean I get it logically but holy through the looking glass Batman.

I don't like the smell of pot and have always been told that I wouldn't think that if I smoked.  I wonder if people who have ditched rolling joints and moved on to edibles or whatever instead still think that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PvtStash: MurphyMurphy: My parents never smoked. When people that smoked cigs came over they'd crack the windows and mom would get out her crystal coasters (closest thing we had to an ashtray).

It was shocking to all us kids because of how antismoking they were with us and our friends. But when it came to hosting adults they would not put conditions on guests they invited over.


And it would be a bit about the era they are from.
If you are already living with smokers at their desk in your office, or at the next table over in the restaurant, on the plane, etc.
Then while the whole stank out your house is still real for people, the actual social situation was just entirely different in relation to smoking and smokers than what it became for my generation, or the next one.

more or less we took it up but also quit, and the next generation kind of rejected it out of hand up front.
So the overall social relationship to smokers anywhere in public or at home has greatly changed.

basically when we never forget that time and space are the same thing.
The we always see that anyone from far enough in the past, is from a different culture, no different than if they were from the other side of the earth.

When we see "them" from our past as from their own separate culture from ours today, that's more real, and i believe, more able to stop carrying the same bs social baggage into the future.
We do fall to the problem of imaging that the only true justice or way to correct anything is role reseal rather than ending the role even exists anymore for anyone to be in.

Role reversal is a hamster wheel that just goes round and round unchanging. Because after a generation of it, the next gen will want their trun "at the role" after they were subject to it rather than benefiting from it.


Space and time are the same thing?
I had not considered the Time Cube angle. Maybe.

I thought it was just that my parents were only hypocritical killjoy assholes 360 days of the year; but they knew how to throw a fun party where they dropped the act now and again.

Generational sure. I don't think it was so much the prevalence of smoking as it was people used to be less self-absorbed in organized mixed-company and took the job of being a "host" quite seriously. (where you make the person YOU invited in, feel welcome and at home) They got it from my grandmothers who also would throw some pretty kick-ass parties in their day.

But today with the rise of the internet we're all far more concerned with things that offend uspersonally. And we're even more concerned with advertising that "virtue" to others.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you do, you'll be up there with the men who stock tampons in their bachelor pads...

Anyone else find this creepy or, at least, presumptuous?


Would you find it presumptuous if i kept Tylenol and antacids i never plan to use in my medicine cabinet in the off chance someone comes over that might need to use them?
 
Elfich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And most people don't realize what "adequate ventilation" means when trying to get smoke (cigarette or weed) out of a space. It can easily be a 100 CFM per person, and if possible negatively pressurized to the rest of the house. So that means an independent fan and make up, and having the door shut to the weed room. Or if you plan on having the door open, a much bigger fan (likely thousands of CFM).  Plus if you are trying to be nice to the neighbors, have the fan blowing up in some kind of upward plume so it dilutes and is blown away instead of just collecting outside the house.
 
Elfich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you do, you'll be up there with the men who stock tampons in their bachelor pads...

Anyone else find this creepy or, at least, presumptuous?


If the person has enough around as a "I've got a couple on a shelf, take one", that's fine. If they have more than that, that may draw questions.
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Ragin' Asian: If you do, you'll be up there with the men who stock tampons in their bachelor pads...

Anyone else find this creepy or, at least, presumptuous?

Would you find it presumptuous if i kept Tylenol and antacids i never plan to use in my medicine cabinet in the off chance someone comes over that might need to use them?


I keep some anal beads handy, because you never know.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they can't wait until they get home then they should come prepared. Edibles or go back to their car or for a quick walk to vape.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6nome: MurphyMurphy: Ragin' Asian: If you do, you'll be up there with the men who stock tampons in their bachelor pads...

Anyone else find this creepy or, at least, presumptuous?

Would you find it presumptuous if i kept Tylenol and antacids i never plan to use in my medicine cabinet in the off chance someone comes over that might need to use them?

I keep some anal beads handy, because you never know.


Why wait for company for those? They're an everyday treat.
 
