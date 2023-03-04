 Skip to content
140 year old schoolhouse turned home for sale. Ready for a life of Amish neighbors?
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The vibe is well made "tiny home" with a smidge of extra room.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want a house where every bedroom is viewable from the loft.  Why should ceiling cat have all the fun?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a spiffy little gem. I could see myself in that place. Not sure about the weird bathroom sink.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's.... pretty farking nice actually.

I could fit my life in there and like it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The vibe is well made "tiny home"


That is a spiffy little gem.


I could fit my life in there


It's 2,304 sqft.  While not a McMansion, it's not exactly small.

/pretty cool, though!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The vibe is well made "tiny home"

That is a spiffy little gem.

I could fit my life in there

It's 2,304 sqft.  While not a McMansion, it's not exactly small.

/pretty cool, though!


Oh, hah. I didn't catch the size - they should do better pictures because it looks more like 1000sq ft by the photos.

It looks sturdy though. Like 500 years of storms could batter those walls and never blow it down.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It looks sturdy though. Like 500 years of storms could batter those walls and never blow it down.


Yeah, no kidding.  I wonder how thick those walls are.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The vibe is well made "tiny home"

That is a spiffy little gem.

I could fit my life in there

It's 2,304 sqft.  While not a McMansion, it's not exactly small.

/pretty cool, though!

Oh, hah. I didn't catch the size - they should do better pictures because it looks more like 1000sq ft by the photos.

It looks sturdy though. Like 500 years of storms could batter those walls and never blow it down.


I'm thinking that measurement is off. I live in a 1795 center-chimney colonial. 2700-ish square feet. I know photos lie, but I feel I could fit two of those under my roof.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mother in law never stops complaining about the Amish neighbors. Leaving trash around, trespassing, never returning anything they borrow, treating animals poorly... No thanks.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's 2,304 sqft.  While not a McMansion, it's not exactly small.

I'm thinking that measurement is off. I live in a 1795 center-chimney colonial. 2700-ish square feet. I know photos lie, but I feel I could fit two of those under my roof.


Could be.  But if the main floor is 800 sf of livable space, and it's essentially a 3-story box, so not inconceivable.  I dunno.  As you say, photos can be an issue on perception.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live among 'em Amish, and they make lovely neighbors.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The railroad out there is nice.  N&W 611 visits sometimes.  UP's big boy can eat shiat, once you've seen the precision Roanoke built late steam anything else is pathetic.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I've learned to look for in Zillow listing from Amish country: outlets.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today on Fark I learned 2,300sq/ft is a tiny home.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Today on Fark I learned 2,300sq/ft is a tiny home.


That includes the basement. It's a little over 1500sqft.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hope that bench is secured as hell if you try leaning back at all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me at Library, subby...

The sink is pretty cool too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy f*ck. This sink.

No. No. Absolutely not.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why don't any of the f*cking walls go floor to ceiling? That whole place is like an open concept loft and it's really pretty small.

It might look neat, but I think that would be a f*cking nightmare to live in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Today on Fark I learned 2,300sq/ft is a tiny home.

That includes the basement. It's a little over 1500sqft.


More like a sex dungeon, but you do you
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

More like a sex dungeon, but you do you


Any room is a sex dungeon if you're brave enough.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Today on Fark I learned 2,300sq/ft is a tiny home.

That includes the basement. It's a little over 1500sqft.


And that's still bigger than my home. 1500sqft, 3 bedroom is not a tiny home or anywhere near it.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

More like a sex dungeon, but you do you

Any room is a sex dungeon if you're brave enough.


Cacti prefer sunlight, though.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a nice place. Did the listing really merit 100 pictures?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The railroad out there is nice.  N&W 611 visits sometimes.  UP's big boy can eat shiat, once you've seen the precision Roanoke built late steam anything else is pathetic.


Jeb Brooks?  Downieslive? Is that you?
 
