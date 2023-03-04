 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PC Gamer)   Just when you thought you've got the world by the tail, had it wrapped around and put in your pocket, sadly you end up in a stolen van down by the massage parlor. And you would have gotten away with it, too, if it hadn't been for those damn gamers   (pcgamer.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Theft, Internet, Subaru, Financial Times, Truck, Microvan, Import, YouTube  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 11:38 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're going to steal a vehicle, it might be a good idea to not steal one that is probably the one of its kind in this country.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would get that van rekeyed pronto and get it detailed/deep cleaned.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: If you're going to steal a vehicle, it might be a good idea to not steal one that is probably the one of its kind in this country.


Yeah, I love the "parked it so the license plate wasn't visible" bit

Dude, people stop and stare at something that weird.  You're not fooling anybody
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't parked down by the river.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is an ad for a YouTube channel
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, the Sambar is a cute little van-thing.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: This is an ad for a YouTube channel


That's okay, it didn't work.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: At least it wasn't parked down by the river.


If you could bet on such a thing, I bet you could make a lot of money betting on how many people were expecting the headline to go that direction instead of the massage parlor.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.