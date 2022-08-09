 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 374 of WW3: Russia has not taken control of Bakhmut says deputy mayor, and Kyiv seeks to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the leadership in Moscow. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (theguardian.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have the fancy charts and graphs, but here: have some numbers.
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and March The 4th Be With You. Or something.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the Russians are really looking at getting their troops killed off faster it seems. It took them how long to get to 100,000, and now they're just racing for 200,000. Did anyone tell them that you're supposed not die for your country, but make the other SOB die for his?

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Breathless reporting from panicked Western media sources claiming that Russia plans to invite millions of American conservatives to enjoy the true freedom of Russian citizenship are simply the metaphorical 'tip of the iceberg,' according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "We have also issued invitations to like-minded people in such far-flung places as Myanmar, North Korea, Syria, and Equatorial Guinea, not to mention our pan-species diplomatic efforts among the Emperor Penguins of Antarctica and New Zealand and the subantarctic fur seals of South America. Such lovely, lovely seals!" Further questions from reporters were unable to distract the Foreign Minister from his pinniped contemplations and his handlers soon returned him to his quarters where he could complete his lycanthropic transformation into a polar bear in peace.

* The Ministry of Defense has today issued a recall for the latest printing of the standard army Infantry Field Manual due to unspecified typographical errors which occurred in the text. General Staff at Frunze Military Academy has offered a two-page pamphlet consisting of minor corrections to the training manual for the unfortunate cases where the instructions have been drilled into the troops, specifying that armed antipersonnel mines should in fact not be used as entrenching tools and that unexploded mortar rounds can be used to fuel warm cooking fires. A new Infantry Field Manual will be printed as soon as investigations into the use of radioactive waste from Chernobyl as a laxative are complete.

* In other news, the new Spring Sale from the luxury fashion line Babushka's Backdoor has started, offering 15 to 25% off all burlap lingerie items and a buy-on-get-one-free offer for their signature crotchless burlap panty collection. In celebration of this new sale, Babushka's Backdoor corporate marketing has enlisted both Steven Seagal and Gérard Depardieu as models to showcase the new La Vision Horrible collection consisting of thong and bustier sets made from repurposed truck tires. The official debut of this line is slated to take place on the catwalk at Babushka's Backdoor headquarters with both paramedics and crisis counselors standing by.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBS/NPR had an interesting story last night.  They were at a POW camp in Ukraine, interviewing former convicts who signed up to fight.  But it wasn't just Wagner convicts, the Russian army was doing the exact same thing.  The convicts noted that despite their limited awareness of what was going on, they did notice how they would be sent into combat to take a village, and once it was taken they would be sent back to the rear while regular soldiers would be sent in to hold the village.  Basically disposable meat shields, and they knew it.  Despite knowing that, some were still very patriotic Russians.  But all worried about whether they would even survive their six-month enlistments, and they did not know if Russia would indeed pardon them or if they would go back to prison once the war was over.

And according to one specialist they interviewed while researching the topic, ordinary Russians know that the Russian army is using convicts as disposable meat shields, and they don't care.  Better to lose a lot of murderers and rapists than to lose their husbands and sons.

Things are getting pretty desperate for Russia.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, the Russians are really looking at getting their troops killed off faster it seems. It took them how long to get to 100,000, and now they're just racing for 200,000. Did anyone tell them that you're supposed not die for your country, but make the other SOB die for his?

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.


You see, the Russians are using an advanced AI military strategy program.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: You see, the Russians are using an advanced AI military strategy program.

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.

You see, the Russians are using an advanced AI military strategy program.
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x134] [View Full Size image _x_]


Lemmings was what got my ex-wife into video games. She had zero interest, and could never understand how I could get so frustrated at 'a game' until she got the flu, and I had to work a 15 hour day on the mountain, so I left her with soup, juice, sugar wafers and a copy of Lemmings in case she got bored.

I come home after said 15 hour day, and I find her STILL on the couch, in her PJs, surrounded by empty soup mugs, bags of chips, and an empty pizza box that wasn't there when I left, screaming at the top of her lungs as the wee bastiches leapt to their deaths. The first thing she did, with her eyes all fired up, "Don't you say a f*cking word!"

It did lead to some great Bust-A-Move and Baku-Baku games though.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It did lead to some great Bust-A-Move and Baku-Baku games though.


I'm just going to assume that these are both euphemisms. *wink wink nudge nudge*
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I don't have the fancy charts and graphs, but here: have some numbers.
[Fark user image 850x850]
...and March The 4th Be With You. Or something.


I proposed using https://russianwarship.rip  but that doesn't match Harlee's figures. Oh wait the ...rip site seems to match now.

I'm at timezones...
Chicago.               GMT                       NZ                          Sydney                   Tahiti
Sat 07:18:42 AM   Sat 01:18:42 PM   Sun 02:18:42 AM   Sun 12:18:42 AM   Sat 03:18:42 AM

I can pull that code off (they have an API) but I don't know when.

And the powers that be at Fark said I shall not post an automatic post.

Harlee does a great job with the entire story which is not something I can do.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The spring thaw is going to bring rapid change. Russia is scraping the prisons and holding drafts to find more disposable men to throw into the war, while Ukraine is getting ready to field modern tanks and Western weapons. If you thought the war was going badly for Russia before, by the end of the summer we may be seriously looking at Ukraine gearing up to take back Crimea.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: bloobeary: I don't have the fancy charts and graphs, but here: have some numbers.
[Fark user image 850x850]
...and March The 4th Be With You. Or something.

I proposed using https://russianwarship.rip  but that doesn't match Harlee's figures. Oh wait the ...rip site seems to match now.

I'm at timezones...
Chicago.               GMT                       NZ                          Sydney                   Tahiti
Sat 07:18:42 AM   Sat 01:18:42 PM   Sun 02:18:42 AM   Sun 12:18:42 AM   Sat 03:18:42 AM

I can pull that code off (they have an API) but I don't know when.

And the powers that be at Fark said I shall not post an automatic post.

Harlee does a great job with the entire story which is not something I can do.


There's nothing against auto generating the content than manually copy & pasting it as best I know.

I mean, I sorta do that each day, as I'm maintaining a text file and just paste and format it each day.   Which I should go and do now
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah vlad keep tossing bodies at it they will run out of ammo and then you will have the run of the country. Chex mix Ukraine!
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something has got us Brits attention.

Not often the RAF goes supersonic over land, if this is confirmed as our jets.
Only thing is, it's inland from the frontline air defence bases.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (anything green is a suitable St Patrick's gift?):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I sorta do that each day, as I'm maintaining a text file and just paste and format it each day.


You format each day?

When you're done formatting, hit the "Raw HTML" button on the editor. Copy that code to a text file. Next time, hit "Raw HTML" on the empty editor and paste that code. It will be formatted too.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: Something has got us Brits attention.

Not often the RAF goes supersonic over land, if this is confirmed as our jets.
Only thing is, it's inland from the frontline air defence bases.


Didn't putin or one of his puppets say that they were going to have submarines off the British coast a rather long time ago?

(Might've been about when the NordStream2 went poof)
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Laughter erupts as Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine started war against Russia
Youtube c4FEE-soDNY
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

turboke: Oneiros: I sorta do that each day, as I'm maintaining a text file and just paste and format it each day.

You format each day?

When you're done formatting, hit the "Raw HTML" button on the editor. Copy that code to a text file. Next time, hit "Raw HTML" on the empty editor and paste that code. It will be formatted too.


Yeah, yeah, many other people have said that.

And it's not worth the headaches in trying to maintain the list to store it as html.

I actually have to go into the raw html and hand tweak it each day to increase the font size for the headings.  (I hit B / I / U buttons, switch to raw, then change 'em's to 'big's)
 
disgruntlefish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: bloobeary: I don't have the fancy charts and graphs, but here: have some numbers.
[Fark user image 850x850]
...and March The 4th Be With You. Or something.

I proposed using https://russianwarship.rip  but that doesn't match Harlee's figures. Oh wait the ...rip site seems to match now.

I'm at timezones...
Chicago.               GMT                       NZ                          Sydney                   Tahiti
Sat 07:18:42 AM   Sat 01:18:42 PM   Sun 02:18:42 AM   Sun 12:18:42 AM   Sat 03:18:42 AM

I can pull that code off (they have an API) but I don't know when.

And the powers that be at Fark said I shall not post an automatic post.



The next most automated thing is to make a post-maker, and then post the post it makes manually, I would guess. #authenticFrontierGibberish
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Laughter erupts as Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine started war against Russia


Well, it's really Ukraine's fault.  Did you see what she was wearing?
 
disgruntlefish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oneiros:  

There's nothing against auto generating the content than manually copy & pasting it as best I know.

I mean, I sorta do that each day, as I'm maintaining a text file and just paste and format it each day.   Which I should go and do now

Well I'll just back away slowly and return to my closet, then. :)

#doubleShame
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, the Russians are really looking at getting their troops killed off faster it seems. It took them how long to get to 100,000, and now they're just racing for 200,000. Did anyone tell them that you're supposed not die for your country, but make the other SOB die for his?

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.


Russians are not only genociding Ukrainians but also their own ethnic minorities by pouring them in a meat grinder. Jokes on them though. Once Siberia gets depopulated and the Russian army too weak to defend it, Xi will eye it for Lebensraum.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

disgruntlefish: The next most automated thing is to make a post-maker, and then post the post it makes manually, I would guess. #authenticFrontierGibberish
[Fark user image 850x850]
...and March The 4th Be With You. Or something.

I proposed using https://russianwarship.rip  but that doesn't match Harlee's figures. Oh wait the ...rip site seems to match now.

I'm at timezones...
Chicago.               GMT                       NZ                          Sydney                   Tahiti
Sat 07:18:42 AM   Sat 01:18:42 PM   Sun 02:18:42 AM   Sun 12:18:42 AM   Sat 03:18:42 AM

I can pull that code off (they have an API) but I don't know when.

And the powers that be at Fark said I shall not post an automatic post.


The next most automated thing is to make a post-maker, and then post the post it makes manually, I would guess. #authenticFrontierGibberish


Ask ChatGPT to make the post-maker. It's what all the cool kids do.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

disgruntlefish: Well I'll just back away slowly and return to my closet, then. :)

#doubleShame

#doubleShame


You're just either confirming that my idea was valid, or that yours is completely crazy.

I'm not sure which.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I will help defend! SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hedge 5 standing by to bring the brrrrrt
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, the Russians are really looking at getting their troops killed off faster it seems. It took them how long to get to 100,000, and now they're just racing for 200,000. Did anyone tell them that you're supposed not die for your country, but make the other SOB die for his?

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.

Apparently the West and the Russians have some very different methodology when it comes to war.


I believe the technical phrase is callous disregard for human life.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In a statement published on Telegram, the country's defence ministry said Shoigu "inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the eastern military district in the South Donetsk direction".

Sure he did. I wish that asshole would star in a Tracianne post.
 
disgruntlefish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: You're just either confirming that my idea was valid, or that yours is completely crazy.

I'm not sure which.

#doubleShame

You're just either confirming that my idea was valid, or that yours is completely crazy.

I'm not sure which.


I'm confirming. I figured... there's only 18 posts, surely I can converse in real time? And now I can hear a deep voice over my shoulder telling me not to call him Shirley. I've even PO'd the narrator! Coffee first. #coffeeCoffeeNOW
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah vlad keep tossing bodies at it they will run out of ammo and then you will have the run of the country. Chex mix Ukraine!


That's basically how Russians have always fought wars, and it has almost always worked for them, so long as their leaders were psychopaths.  Their leaders are still psychopaths, but what they seem to fail to realize is that something like seven decades of falling birth rates means that they don't have the endless reserves of peasants that they once did.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Geordiebloke: Something has got us Brits attention.

Not often the RAF goes supersonic over land, if this is confirmed as our jets.
Only thing is, it's inland from the frontline air defence bases.

Didn't putin or one of his puppets say that they were going to have submarines off the British coast a rather long time ago?

(Might've been about when the NordStream2 went poof)


That's kind of my point, our air combat bases are reasonably close to the North sea, usually for intercepting bears coming from the east.

This has been heard from Oxford to Leicester, so across the South Midlands, pretty much west of the nearest bases. One of the larger cities, Birmingham, is close to the other cities mentioned, but nothing has popped up on my newsfeed yet. I'm also not seeing any delays at Stansted, which is where hijacked planes are ideally made to land.
 
fasahd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

turboke: I'm just going to assume that these are both euphemisms. *wink wink nudge nudge*

I'm just going to assume that these are both euphemisms. *wink wink nudge nudge*


Footsie is still the best invention of mankind. Boko maru came to mind. Socks off to FJ.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geordiebloke: Oneiros: Geordiebloke: Something has got us Brits attention.

Not often the RAF goes supersonic over land, if this is confirmed as our jets.
Only thing is, it's inland from the frontline air defence bases.

Didn't putin or one of his puppets say that they were going to have submarines off the British coast a rather long time ago?

(Might've been about when the NordStream2 went poof)

That's kind of my point, our air combat bases are reasonably close to the North sea, usually for intercepting bears coming from the east.

This has been heard from Oxford to Leicester, so across the South Midlands, pretty much west of the nearest bases. One of the larger cities, Birmingham, is close to the other cities mentioned, but nothing has popped up on my newsfeed yet. I'm also not seeing any delays at Stansted, which is where hijacked planes are ideally made to land.


We must have missed a balloon coming from China and let it cross the Atlantic. Sorry about that.
 
