(Click Orlando)   Farkers hunker down for a busy week of Florida headlines   (clickorlando.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least this year they're only spreading STDs instead of covid.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well if I want to catch covid, norovirus, gonorrhea and wake up with a Trump tramp-stamp I now know where to go
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like Sturgis but with a Florida twist.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Well if I want to catch covid, norovirus, gonorrhea and wake up with a Trump tramp-stamp I now know where to go


Family reunion?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in '89, I was an eager, yet naive, 19-year-old DJ from Minnesota playing a sweet residency gig at the White Hall hotel in Daytona Beach. We'd play music and run contests on the pool deck during the day, then play music in the on-site nightclub at night.

On one of my days off, the hotel manager asks me if I'd like a quick freelance gig. A friend of his, who ran another bar down the street, had a DJ out sick and needed a replacement for the night - $50/hr cash + tip-out. I said sure.

So, I get to the place with my gear and I am about to walk in, when I see a big sign on the front door that says "NO COLORS ALLOWED."

I am instantly outraged.

Just then, a guy - the bar manager - opens the door with his hand outstretched to greet me...

Manager: "Hey, you must be Pope. Welc..."

Me: [pointing at the sign] "What. The. Fark...is THIS, man?! Seriously, what the fark?! No colors?! I am not playing in some goddamn Southern, racist-ass, hillbilly, shiat-kickin', sister farking, Nazi bar! It's 1989, not 1889! Fark that, shiat! No way, man! Is this for farking real?!"

Manager: "Uh...that sign refers to gang colors, you know, their biker affiliations. It's Bike Week. We need to let them know specifically that we don't allow them to display their patches in here."

[uncomfortable silence]

Me: "Oh. Sooo...where do I set up?"
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: At least this year they're only spreading STDs instead of covid.


....sweet summer child...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: At least this year they're only spreading STDs instead of covid.


Something tells me the measles outbreak from Kentucky will be a thing here as well.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That

is a cool story bro!
I think you reacted appropriately in any case.
 
