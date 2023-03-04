 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Time traveller from the year 2858" claims the world will end in 2038 during a war with an alien species that invaded Earth. Silly guy, we all know we will be alive in the year 9595. The guy from the song says so (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the species dies in 2038, then he admits that he's NOT human then? What were aliens doing with the human genome for 820 years then? Did some humans survive in hiding for 820 years? Curated by the aliens? Preserved by another species? I just have so many questions about that supposed gap between the disaster and who the f*ck survived to send his ass back nearly a thousand years AFTER the event...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how these supposed time travelers never actually provide any tangible proof, just some vague unverifiable nonsense
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i went there too. he is right. resist the alien invasion. buy canned good now.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Silly sod.  We know exactly when the apocalypse occurs: 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop it, Subby. You're being cruel to the admins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Silly.  Everyone knows it will end because of the clock problem.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🎵In the year 2858
Some time traveler was too tired to masturbate
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Silly sod.  We know exactly when the apocalypse occurs: 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038.


Dammit
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Stop it, Subby. You're being cruel to the admins.

[Fark user image 346x750]


So?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I always find it surprising that none of the time travelers who want to warn us about the future have bothered to look at history to see how that fared for other people who said they were time travelers from the future.

As they don't care about changing the course of history, a smart time traveler would win the powerball, then take their money and invest in Google or Amazon or something, then become a venture capitalist and invest in the stuff that would keep us from destroying ourselves.  Maybe get elected to public office, or cultivate a politician to work on their behalf to try to steer things away from destroying ourselves, or towards producing tools to prevent whatever happened in their timeline.

Or just bring the knowledge of some better energy or food source back to the past to head off the problems caused by shortages of those things.  (Well, maybe not food, as that could make things worse with overpopulation)
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
