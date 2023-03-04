 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Austin, Texas is having a cop-ocalypse because conservative cops are leaving in droves: "It's becoming a hostile place." Oh noes, anyway   (nypost.com) divider line
89
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm good with having fewer bigots with badges.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
. . . with over 300 vacancies and cops quitting because they feel disrespected . . .

*** snicker ***
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hear that? Austin is becoming a hellhole, conservatives. You do not want to live there, conservatives trying to buy land there.  You will likely die in the streets, conservatives going for a night out anywhere between 3rd and 8th Street, and especially around campus.  It's just not worth risking your life.

Better to just stay away.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soon there will be no cops left, and then who's going to steal their money and shoot their dogs?  No one.  Then they'll be sorry!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Austin being the only city in Texas that is even slightly livable. I mean, you're still in Texas, but in a little oasis of civility in a great big pond o' shiat.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. Maybe there will be fewer un-armed non-white kids dying because the cop wants to use them as target practice
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And stay put of Woolworth
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, the mayor of Dallas is trying to get them to come here. It's why DNM reporter said "bruh" to him and lost her job.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'If you're conservative, it's a hostile place'

We need more feel-good headlines like this,
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
300 vacancies?
It's a start.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They actually make me do paper work after I shoot a minority"
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops probably split because of the crackdown on women's rights. Copbros might need to buy their "girlfriends" an abortion or two during a career in law enforcement.  Texas leg just closed the clinics.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there's plenty of backwater southern towns in need of a bigot to keep their local POC their place...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Respect is earned, dumbasses.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   "Last year, the local district attorney announced the indictment of 19 police officers accused of using excessive force against protesters in the 2020 protests."

Just so I understand, the DA doing his job and holding suspects accountable for their criminal activity is the reason Austin cops leaving to go work somewhere else?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect the NY Post rivals Fox News in its biased reporting.

FTA: Texas' woke capital, Austin, is in the midst of a policing crisis with over 300 vacancies and cops quitting because they feel disrespected, multiple sources tell The Post.

"We're right there with Portland and Seattle and San Francisco as being one of those places where if you're at all conservative or in law enforcement, it's become a hostile place," Lt. Brian Moon, who retired last month, told The Post of the city he protected for 23 years.

I was stationed in Austin back in the late 1970s at Bergstrom AFB. I loved the place as it was a great place to live. I regret leaving but my next assignment to the UK was even better.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Cops probably split because of the crackdown on women's rights. Copbros might need to buy their "girlfriends" an abortion or two during a career in law enforcement.  Texas leg just closed the clinics.


They don't bother with abortions. Inconvenient girlfriends go missing or wind up dead.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"311 non-emergency number because there aren't enough cops to solve crimes. "


LOL ... cops solving crimes.  That's a good one.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Just so I understand, the DA doing his job and holding suspects accountable for their criminal activity is the reason Austin cops leaving to go work somewhere else?


Basically.  "Anti-Conservative" is just like "cancel" it's the rebranding of things they do to try and garner sympathy and dodge blame. Like  to them conservative means "racist, fascist, authoritarian fark-head" and they're shocked people have a problem with that. Just like "canceled" means... there are consequences for being a racist, fascist, authoritarian fark-head  and that is truly confusing to them.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: 'If you're conservative, it's a hostile place'

We need more feel-good headlines like this,


Headlines? I'd like that to become the national motto.

How do you say that in Latin?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I suspect the NY Post rivals Fox News in its biased reporting.


Murdoch owns both. At least he used to own the NYPost. Long before he had to become a US citizen to start Fox.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Treat others as you wish to be treated.

Also, "multiple sources" from the Post has as much value as a sack of wet rocks.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor snowflakes can't do without a safe space.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe every article in The Daily Fail before I remotely believe this one.

This is straight out of the Fox News "Lies and Slander" desk
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say the cops are being super fragile, delicate objects that must be treated as unique and wondrous. But this is south Texas and they don't know what snowflakes look like.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and last I heard, Austin (like a lot of other coties) is just having trouble recruiting enough new cops.

/take from that what you will
 
daeimos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha. This reporting sucks! it's not because the city is "woke," it's because it's unaffordable to live here on most pay scales, including city/state, which is sad because this is the Capitol.

They have this same issue with dispatchers; nobody wants to work the brutal hours and take shiat over the phone at the current pay scales. They only just this year started increasing payroll/pay grades, so it might be a sec while that irons out.

Surprise surprise, though, the reason people "don't want to work" is simpler.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I suspect the NY Post rivals Fox News in its biased reporting.

FTA: Texas' woke capital, Austin, is in the midst of a policing crisis with over 300 vacancies and cops quitting because they feel disrespected, multiple sources tell The Post.

"We're right there with Portland and Seattle and San Francisco as being one of those places where if you're at all conservative or in law enforcement, it's become a hostile place," Lt. Brian Moon, who retired last month, told The Post of the city he protected for 23 years.

I was stationed in Austin back in the late 1970s at Bergstrom AFB. I loved the place as it was a great place to live. I regret leaving but my next assignment to the UK was even better.


Both owned by Murdoch. Just Faux News in print.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Droves of cops leaving Austin? Somebody better go back and get a shiatload of dimes.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: and last I heard, Austin (like a lot of other coties) is just having trouble recruiting enough new cops.

/take from that what you will


Austin's suburbs are booming, much like Dallas'. The "shortage" in Dallas is due cops leaving for higher pay in the burbs, and I'm sure this is the primary reason in Austin as well.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer cops means the crime rate will plummet. The real crime rate, not the stats they manipulate to make themselves look good and Dem mayor look bad.

Police are the most numerous and powerful criminal syndicate in the US
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine being such a pussy you run away because they tell you to stop beating on people?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives really need their safe spaces to protect their delicate feelings.

The only danger to Austin right now is that these cop children who are leaving because they don't like any semblance of accountability (for themselves) is that they crime their way out of town, to make it look like they were holding back the anarchy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Hear that? Austin is becoming a hellhole, conservatives. You do not want to live there, conservatives trying to buy land there.  You will likely die in the streets, conservatives going for a night out anywhere between 3rd and 8th Street, and especially around campus.  It's just not worth risking your life.

Better to just stay away.


I heard that anyone that knows the Antifa Secret Handshake gets a badge and a $110,000 a year salary.  They don't even do a background check.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: I'll believe every article in The Daily Fail before I remotely believe this one.

This is straight out of the Fox News "Lies and Slander" desk


Yeah, Fox News was selling how some massive number of cops quit a few years back, and it was something like 8 in the whole state, and most of them were of retirement age anyway.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you come home and find your home burglarized, calls like that are now going to 311," said police union president Thomas Villarreal. "You're not getting a police response to many property crimes if it's not a violent crime that is currently ongoing."

Call me crazy, but isn't that exactly how it should have farking worked all along?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: "If you come home and find your home burglarized, calls like that are now going to 311," said police union president Thomas Villarreal. "You're not getting a police response to many property crimes if it's not a violent crime that is currently ongoing."

Call me crazy, but isn't that exactly how it should have farking worked all along?


That's actually quite common in large cities and certainly not new.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As other Farkers have pointed out, this is just bad reporting.  Also, Austin is an awesome place.
 
emtwo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Fewer cops means the crime rate will plummet. The real crime rate, not the stats they manipulate to make themselves look good


If we're talking about crime in a non-legal "real crime against humanity" sense, I've got a tight 5 minutes of material asking why we still allow white chocolate to call itself chocolate.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PadreScout: "311 non-emergency number because there aren't enough cops to solve crimes. "


LOL ... cops solving crimes.  That's a good one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't even try to be Fair or Balanced.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boulder, CO has been going through the same thing. The result?

Video appears to show moment shooting broke out in Boulder
Youtube ceFfyY6UJOg


https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwivj56S1ML9AhUwBTQIHd5tC80QvOMEKAB6BAgIEAE&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkdvr.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fperson-of-interest-sought-in-boulder-shooting%2F&usg=AOvVaw0Coi2MPI9KkQtW1llLZ_Wu
 
emtwo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I do appreciate that the New York Post lays bare the explicit dishonesty of the, "Defund the Police is a bad slogan" argument:


In 2020, the city council voted to defund cops by $150 million, slashing their budget by a third in the months after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police, which sparked protests and clashes with the cops in Austin.


bUt DeFuNd MeAnS aLl ThE mOnEy ItS tOo CoNfUsInG
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Austin being the only city in Texas that is even slightly livable. I mean, you're still in Texas, but in a little oasis of civility in a great big pond o' shiat.


You can't have an oasis in a pond.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Austin being the only city in Texas that is even slightly livable. I mean, you're still in Texas, but in a little oasis of civility in a great big pond o' shiat.


No, Austin pretends to be livable. But the traffic, crime, property and rent values and diminished wages shows us all Austin is  just as unlivable, overpriced and subtlety racist as any other big city in Texas.

BTW- These cops can suck sand and shiat from a four week old dead giant clam. Go on, go back to your small towns built around speed traps and illegal search and seizures. We all know you just want to go to back to the bad old days when you could just club hippies in the streets:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

daeimos: Hahahaha. This reporting sucks! it's not because the city is "woke," it's because it's unaffordable to live here on most pay scales, including city/state, which is sad because this is the Capitol.

They have this same issue with dispatchers; nobody wants to work the brutal hours and take shiat over the phone at the current pay scales. They only just this year started increasing payroll/pay grades, so it might be a sec while that irons out.

Surprise surprise, though, the reason people "don't want to work" is simpler.



The reason it's unaffordable to live there on most pay scales is because Austin is now mostly populated with former Californians who instead of lowering their pay expectations to that of areas outside California turned the city and it's housing and businesses into another LA.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
