(9News (Australia))   $1 billion of cocaine seized in Australia's largest-ever bust. Don't know how the cops do maths down in Australia, but half a billion worth of cocaine is a very big bust   (9news.com.au) divider line
20
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yes, it's very impressive...but we need to ask you a few questions...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're looking at 250-400 dollars a kilo for cocaine"
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok....And? Its industrialized production in middle and south america. This isnt even a loss worth writing off in the accounting books. Its like telling us a bank lost a roll of pennies
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok....And? Its industrialized production in middle and south america. This isnt even a loss worth writing off in the accounting books. Its like telling us a bank lost a roll of pennies


But there is the loss of shipping charges.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIS for "busty cocaine" turned up this:

wundergroundmusic.comView Full Size
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine Drop-Bear?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so they managed to intercept a cocaine raft. Sometimes bricks of cocaine from busted rafts wash up on beaches around the world, but more often along popular currents.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very large bust
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 3 level parking garage and two new train stations are also worth a half a billion dollars so adjust your snark accordingly.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if a koala got ahold of it. I see big box office bucks.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Well, yes, it's very impressive...but we need to ask you a few questions...


Nothing else needs to be said in this here thread. Including this comment
 
2BuckChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the price of coke goes up in AU. Keep up the great work, boys!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 365x500]

Very large bust


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

psychicdeath99: Cocaine Drop-Bear?


Stop reading my mind and posting what I intend to post.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of BUST? Naked Gun 2 1/2 The Smell of Fear
Youtube hVEIotzy3_A
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're looking at 250-400 dollars a kilo for cocaine

time to move to Australia
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inflation.

Every one in a leadership positions, business and politics keeps inflation roaring along, even though they could tame it and lead by example by simply doing with less for a while.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone done the Naked Gun quote yet?
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We're looking at 250-400 dollars a kilo for cocaine

time to move to Australia


In USD that's $170-$270.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to Statistica, the value of coke is $240/g in American dollars, in Australia: https://www.statista.com/chart/18527/cocaine-retail-steet-prices-in-selected-countries/

So the value of 2800 kilos should be $576 Million US, not $1.2 million, like the article suggests, if you go by their "kilo" value.  Clearly they gave an inflated price for the gram value and then typo'd the sentence to kilo. Even if you use their 400/g price, which is loopy, they are still short $40 Million.  I can guess how they celebrated their bust now...
 
