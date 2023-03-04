 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   In news that really should amaze none, constructor of building in Turkey that collapsed and killed 29 people was allowed to bypass code compliance with blessing from Turkish President Erdogan   (reuters.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Government, Apartment, Municipality, Law, Ownership, Building, Reinforced concrete, Pharmacist  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 9:38 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how much his cut was?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's how life in a dictatorship works.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I visited Malayta, Türkiye twice for work stuff several years ago. I am greatly saddened so many people died there as well as elsewhere in Türkiye & Syria from the earthquakes. I'm contributing monthly donations to a charity toward those suffering from the devastation.

I would hope Erdoğan and others are held accountable for the deaths and destruction resulting from poor construction standards and appalling lack of government oversight. But, I think they'll only go for the small fry in such matters.

FTA: "The government and the laws are meant to protect people, not put them in harm's way."
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Going out on a limb and guessing they're gonna pass some nominally unrelated law that makes it a serious crime to report on this in Türkiye
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Going out on a limb and guessing they're gonna pass some nominally unrelated law that makes it a serious crime to report on this in Türkiye


"24 months for trolling fellow Turkey citizens."
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm receiving some breaking news...this just in:

Fascists are venal and short-sighted.
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am completely shocked.  Utterly shocked.  So shocking.  Gobsmacked even.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: I'm receiving some breaking news...this just in:

Fascists are venal and short-sighted.


Fascists are heinous, veinous and bell-ended
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seven floors and only 29 people dead? 42 units? I mean, it's a tragedy but that seems awful low.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard about the builders hiring inspectors who had an incentive to rubber stamp inspections because they wouldn't be hired if honest, and if a major problem was found the builders could pay a fine and leave the problem in.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: That's how life in a dictatorship deregulation works.


Regulations are there for a reason but people like to gamble with money and lives.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.