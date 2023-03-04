 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man charged with having sex on bollard. To be fair, it was erected   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
uhhh they weren't sleeping
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never Mind The Bollards, it's the Sex Neighbors.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: uhhh they weren't sleeping


If they did, it would actually be more impressive.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KY or Astroglide?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man slept with wife on bollard after it was placed to stop him parking

"We said stop him from FARKING, not PARKING!"
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's an f-ing jerk then?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Obligatory:
[Fark user image image 425x557]


Dammit
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That  is dedication for a homeless person to sleep on a bollard
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's been said that anything is a dildo if you're brave enough, but that's pretty farking brave.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God as my witness I coulda sworn English people laid eggs.  Had no idea they farked like real people.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things I don't get about modern Brits
1: bollards everywhere
2: dogging
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possible.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some reason I was thinking of a Bolide and was a bit confused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a bollard, and not a parrot. That was the news for parrots. And now, A Tale of Two Cities, written by Joey Boy.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How have a been alive this long and ever heard the word 'bollard'?

This guy sounds like a massive jerk. He parks his vehicle in her spot on the street where parking is very limited. She confronts him several times, and finally is forced to put up a barrier so that he can't do it. He destroys her property several times. She puts up a camera. He sees the camera and decides to masturbate on camera for her. Then he boinks his wife on the bollard. At least, for her sake, he put his house up for sale and is going to move. I hope wherever he is planning on moving to the neighbors are aware. I would just hate living next to some dickhead like this guy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 Has anyone asked his wife what she thought about all this?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: How have a been alive this long and ever heard the word 'bollard'?

This guy sounds like a massive jerk. He parks his vehicle in her spot on the street where parking is very limited. She confronts him several times, and finally is forced to put up a barrier so that he can't do it. He destroys her property several times. She puts up a camera. He sees the camera and decides to masturbate on camera for her. Then he boinks his wife on the bollard. At least, for her sake, he put his house up for sale and is going to move. I hope wherever he is planning on moving to the neighbors are aware. I would just hate living next to some dickhead like this guy.


Imagine the wife too... wait, stop... no not like that!
They must be running for most terrible power couple in the UK though. Terrible man, terrible "frau".
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was the bollard using protection?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear Blandford Forum,

I never thought this would happen to me.

Signed,
Paige
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbirchall: Dear Blandford Forum,

I never thought this would happen to me.

Signed,
Paige


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
