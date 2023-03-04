 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Pennsylvania pizza racist facing criminal charges for pizza racism   (6abc.com) divider line
31
    More: Spiffy, Ethnic group, Television, Europe, United States, Hatboro police, Amy's Pizzeria, America (disambiguation), small portion  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 8:15 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hatred with ignorance is really an exquisitely ugly combination in our species.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be a Spanish translator at every one of her court hearings.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: There should be a Spanish translator at every one of her court hearings.


To translate it into English for her.
 
Number 216
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This breaks even.   The pizzaria gets a brief influx of support and new customers and the GQP gets material for their talking heads.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Hatboro Chief of Police James Gardner" Good to see Jim is keeping himself busy since retiring from 6 ABC Action News.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, just because I prefer New York style over Chicago style, it does NOT make me a racist.

/both are still tasty, though
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What brought Karen in? Maybe it's a sign the owner should cut down on the coupon offers.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lol those Trumper Karens are still butthurt. They want their country back dat burn it.
 
WyDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Relax folks, hating on the outsiders is a 300 year old Pennsylvania tradition. Change a few words in this, and you, too, can rant just like Ben Franklin at those dirty immigrants.

"why should the Palatine Boors be suffered to swarm into our Settlements, and by herding together establish their Language and Manners to the Exclusion of ours? Why should Pennsylvania, founded by the English, become a Colony of Aliens, who will shortly be so numerous as to Germanize us instead of our Anglifying them, and will never adopt our Language or Customs, any more than they can acquire our Complexion."
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you think she knows that pizza was brought here by the dagos?

/is mostly dago
//and half Sicilian
///so racist 'true Italians' shun me
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aren't we in the FAFO phase of dealing with Karens? Somebody tell this dude the "peaceful resistance" phase is over due to it doing nothing but inviting more abuse.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The rant went on for several minutes but throughout it all, Omar remained calm.

"I was angry but I just didn't want to be like them. I wasn't expecting that all my customers are really nice people I've never seen that before 10 years and that was the first time," Omar said.

the racist was correct. The owner doesn't act like a "Real American".
 
b0rg9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.


Hmmm. Philly pie is pretty freakin' close to NY style.

It ain't like some rectangular cut shot you get in, say, Indiana.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.


I think it is topped with coal and steel shavings.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do you think she knows that pizza was brought here by the dagos?

/is mostly dago
//and half Sicilian
///so racist 'true Italians' shun me


But you've got rhythm going for you, which is nice.

Hey hey Uncle Dud
It's a treat to beat your feet on the Mississippi mud
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cue up the "that's not me, teary eye" video.  It's going to come out any second.  And what's probably behind this rant is she probably was just dumped by either her job or spouse for a younger, tanner model, who may or may not be Hispanic.  So, she was hanging with her girlfriends and they wanted pizza while she wanted to pout and drink.  She got the short straw and had to go get dinner, so it's really the fault of her friends, her job, her spouse, society.  Completely not her fault, and we are all bad people for judging her on her worst day.

Nope, lady, this is you.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.

Hmmm. Philly pie is pretty freakin' close to NY style.

It ain't like some rectangular cut shot you get in, say, Indiana.


This here is the real Philly pie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Cue up the "that's not me, teary eye" video.  It's going to come out any second.  And what's probably behind this rant is she probably was just dumped by either her job or spouse for a younger, tanner model, who may or may not be Hispanic.  So, she was hanging with her girlfriends and they wanted pizza while she wanted to pout and drink.  She got the short straw and had to go get dinner, so it's really the fault of her friends, her job, her spouse, society.  Completely not her fault, and we are all bad people for judging her on her worst day.

Nope, lady, this is you.


I think back to my worst days and I never treated anyone like that . But that is just me. I am not one of those miserable farks that just goes out to make everyone as miserable as me.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You want to have Spanish on your TV?" the woman asked an employee working at the counter.

The Spanish are a funny race.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Police said they don't know why Bellew acted the way she did

gray-wgcl-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


"Hello fellow Patriots, what's in this thread?"
 
b0rg9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: b0rg9: Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.

Hmmm. Philly pie is pretty freakin' close to NY style.

It ain't like some rectangular cut shot you get in, say, Indiana.

This here is the real Philly pie.[Fark user image image 425x425]


Ha. Yeah I was born and lived in Philly until high school and never seen that style once, but yeah it does look like something I'd probably dig.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found some Spanish language shows, like Sabado Gigante, to be hilarious despite the barrier. Same for sports and perhaps the most violent news coverage.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't there an option to get alternate audio on televisions? She was trying to watch Dialing for Dollars but the trivia questions were in Spanish.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is she even getting pizza? That's not American either! She should go to Uncle Sam's Freedom Pies
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You called me a racist because I am white! No Ma'am, I called you a racist because you are a racist!
 
binox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rick42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did she order a white pizza?
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Pennsylvania pizza? I can't even imagine. That would be like getting salsa in New York City.


NEW YORK CITY?!?!?!!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.