(Yahoo) What if, like...we had a phone for a house that wasn't anyone's specific phone, but was for the whole family? Not one that you take with you, but one that just stays in the house in case someone calls. What a great idea
59
DonkeyDixon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also need to come up with a way to remind people not to make videos while they're eating that make it sound like they're about to throw up
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think we'll have the technology for something like that anytime soon but maybe the idea could be used in a Black Mirror episode.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.


Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Weeping?

FFS.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"When I was 20 someone in their 60s said to me, 'if you live long enough, anything old will become new again,'" another TikToker shared. "And I HATE that I now understand."

Two that immediately came to mind for me: bell bottom trousers and granny glasses.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

serfdood: H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.

Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.


My parents still have a land line for some reason.

One of two things is going to happen. 1) A hurricane is going to destroy their local lines and bell south is going to say to hell with it and refuse to rebuild it for the three people on the island in Vero Beach who still use POTS lines. 2) My parents will pass away and I as executor will call bell south and cancel it, and transfer the number to a mobile for sentimental reasons

Either way I don't see the point of it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait until they stumble on the idea of a party line!


A party line was a local telephone loop circuit that was shared by more than one subscriber. There was no privacy on a party line; if you were conversing with a friend, anyone on your party line could pick up their telephone and listen
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even better: Party lines. That concept would blow their little minds.

/ yeah, I'm olde
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

serfdood: H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.

Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.


We still have a landline (VOIP to be precise) at my wife's insistance. The only calls we get are scams and telemarketers, (very few of either), or her mother and aunt.
Our kids and my family all call our cells.
I don't even answer the landline anymore.
I'd get rid of it all together, but meh, it cost $30/year for the line.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

H31N0US: serfdood: H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.

Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.

My parents still have a land line for some reason.



Mine do too. Hell, we only gave ours up a few years ago.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm working on a prototype now.

debratidball.comView Full Size
 
mark_bert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Wait until they stumble on the idea of a party line!


A party line was a local telephone loop circuit that was shared by more than one subscriber. There was no privacy on a party line; if you were conversing with a friend, anyone on your party line could pick up their telephone and listen


We had a party line when I was a kid. I still instinctively listen whenever I pick up a phone to make sure nobody is on it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And and even bester part is when one of your roommates hogs the line and a girl who wants you to come over and do the naked things with her can't get a hold of you to tell you so you go out and she gets mad and that was your once chance now fark off!

Still bitter.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
if the landline is actually running on POTS it has some value but most telcos have ditched copper. if you still have copper and it works might be worth it if you are in place that loses power a lot etc

real POTS gets its juice from the local central office so can work when electric is out

but most telcos if the still support copper have a bunch of hybrid crap to keep it up and running as cheaply as possible.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x425]


I never had an AOL account. Unless you count Earthlink. But yeah, that list is sobering. My daughter born in 2010 will never do any of those things except maybe send a postcard.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's attach it to a chord...

I propose G flat minor 9th.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x425]


Erk.  I scored 2.

Fark MySpace and AOL... :P
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My in-laws still have a landline. It's nothing but junk calls and it rings all day. They never answer it. They both have cell phones. Mom says they keep it just in case. I asked just in case of what? She said, what if the cell service goes out. I replied, then who are you going to call with your landline? She said 911. So they are keeping a landline that bugs the shiat out of them 24/7 just in case one of them has a heart attack at the exact moment cell service goes out. Seems legit.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about dial-up internet where you waited 45 minutes to download one Pearl Jam mp3
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Even better: Party lines. That concept would blow their little minds.

/ yeah, I'm olde


My aunt was an unofficial party line monitor and lieutenant in the rural Nebraska morality police.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x425]


1point. I never had a MySpace account.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My in-laws still have a landline. It's nothing but junk calls and it rings all day. They never answer it. They both have cell phones. Mom says they keep it just in case. I asked just in case of what? She said, what if the cell service goes out. I replied, then who are you going to call with your landline? She said 911. So they are keeping a landline that bugs the shiat out of them 24/7 just in case one of them has a heart attack at the exact moment cell service goes out. Seems legit.


If they keep it just to make an outbound call, they can just turn off the ringer. (or is it a truly ancient phone with a real bell?)
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

serfdood: H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.

Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.


we still have one as well.  Number of spam calls is way down at the moment.
 
someonelse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Nick Nostril: Even better: Party lines. That concept would blow their little minds.

/ yeah, I'm olde

My aunt was an unofficial party line monitor and lieutenant in the rural Nebraska morality police.


We shared one with a hippie stoner house up the street, and my mom would make me go knock on their door when they left it off the hook.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Hey Nurse!: My in-laws still have a landline. It's nothing but junk calls and it rings all day. They never answer it. They both have cell phones. Mom says they keep it just in case. I asked just in case of what? She said, what if the cell service goes out. I replied, then who are you going to call with your landline? She said 911. So they are keeping a landline that bugs the shiat out of them 24/7 just in case one of them has a heart attack at the exact moment cell service goes out. Seems legit.

If they keep it just to make an outbound call, they can just turn off the ringer. (or is it a truly ancient phone with a real bell?)


It rings. An answering machine answers after 3 rings. 9 times out of 10, no one leaves a message. Then they rage about it. They are in their 80s. I think it just gives them something to do. They've been married since 1970. It's probably good to have something to be mad at other than each other.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Hey. I never had an AOL e-mail address.

/was in the proof-of-concept neighborhood for cablemodem in the mid-nineties
//went from a BBS for Internet straight to cablemodem
///good times
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When Ma Bell was a thing they used to charge each house per phone and the Ma Bell had to do the installation of each phone. When I was a teen I saw that running a phone line was 2 freakin wires and I realized how much of a scam the phone company was.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x425]

I never had an AOL account. Unless you count Earthlink. But yeah, that list is sobering. My daughter born in 2010 will never do any of those things except maybe send a postcard.


I never had an AOL or myspace but yes on the rest.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jlee4677: When Ma Bell was a thing they used to charge each house per phone and the Ma Bell had to do the installation of each phone. When I was a teen I saw that running a phone line was 2 freakin wires and I realized how much of a scam the phone company was.


The term for extensions without technical consideration is an open bridge tap.  But realistically I doubt that the phone company was doing proper engineering to avoid those either.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Wait until they stumble on the idea of a party line!


A party line was a local telephone loop circuit that was shared by more than one subscriber. There was no privacy on a party line; if you were conversing with a friend, anyone on your party line could pick up their telephone and listen


My grandparents had one.  Normal in rural areas way back when.  Different rings so they'd know when the call was for them.  I used to listen in on others when I got bored.  Never heard anything juicy though, chit chat and complaining mostly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My in-laws still have a landline. It's nothing but junk calls and it rings all day. They never answer it. They both have cell phones. Mom says they keep it just in case. I asked just in case of what? She said, what if the cell service goes out. I replied, then who are you going to call with your landline? She said 911. So they are keeping a landline that bugs the shiat out of them 24/7 just in case one of them has a heart attack at the exact moment cell service goes out. Seems legit.


My folks have one too, about 60% of the calls are junk, 20% are their doctor appointments and prescriptions and the last 20% is their old friends and family.

I have a jack for a landline but it has about 10 layers of paint over it.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: H31N0US: Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x425]

I never had an AOL account. Unless you count Earthlink. But yeah, that list is sobering. My daughter born in 2010 will never do any of those things except maybe send a postcard.

I never had an AOL or myspace but yes on the rest.


one had to have an account in order to look at others' pages.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I get a 0/20. What do I win?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The era of landlines sans cell phones wasn't so great. One year, my father unplugged our rotary dial phone and took it to work with him for months so that no one, including our mother, could receive or make calls when he was not there to monitor the call. Now, women treated like our mother was can buy a secret cell phone at a dollar store for less than a single monthly bill for a landline.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x425]


SCORE! I have 2 points: I have never sent a postcard nor had an AOL email address.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" wouldn't it be great if you could, like, put a peice of paper in a machine and another person with the same machine would, like, receive a copy on their end?"I kept my landline way too long because I needed to send or receive a fax a couple times a month. I made the decision to cancel it after I tripped and hurt myself running to the phone to answer...a car warranty call. If I have to send or receive a fax these days, the local UPS store has one I can use for a buck fifty...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ooma box, $6/mo. It's wired into a Panasonic KX-TAW848 mini-PBX, which supports maybe 10 extensions, rotary and tone, throughout my house. As others have mentioned, the only calls we get on that number are spam calls.

BUT...and this is the reason the system even exists...my 2 and 4 year old grandkids absolutely love it. I have some foreign phones, and ol 3-slot payphone and some lineman's butt sets.

And, yes, I also run Linux on my computer and have a ham radio.

Now, get off my lawn...
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The era of landlines sans cell phones wasn't so great. One year, my father unplugged our rotary dial phone and took it to work with him for months so that no one, including our mother, could receive or make calls when he was not there to monitor the call. Now, women treated like our mother was can buy a secret cell phone at a dollar store for less than a single monthly bill for a landline.


...and get the everloving shiat beat out of them when that phone is discovered.

hint, it's not the technology that was the failure, it's people.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Wait until they stumble on the idea of a party line!


A party line was a local telephone loop circuit that was shared by more than one subscriber. There was no privacy on a party line; if you were conversing with a friend, anyone on your party line could pick up their telephone and listen


We shared a party line with relatives. We could pick up the phone without dialing and say "Hello." More often than not, someone on the other end would answer. We could talk or fetch someone else to talk. The entire conversation would happen without anyone ever dialing a number.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also available:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Ooma box, $6/mo. It's wired into a Panasonic KX-TAW848 mini-PBX, which supports maybe 10 extensions, rotary and tone, throughout my house. As others have mentioned, the only calls we get on that number are spam calls.

BUT...and this is the reason the system even exists...my 2 and 4 year old grandkids absolutely love it. I have some foreign phones, and ol 3-slot payphone and some lineman's butt sets.

And, yes, I also run Linux on my computer and have a ham radio.

Now, get off my lawn...


I want to hear more about this PBX. I have a slew of western electric 500s, 2500s, and 2554s that I could connect.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jlee4677: When Ma Bell was a thing they used to charge each house per phone and the Ma Bell had to do the installation of each phone. When I was a teen I saw that running a phone line was 2 freakin wires and I realized how much of a scam the phone company was.


The first time the Phone Police called and wanted to charge us more for the extension I installed in my room, I learned to disconnect the bell to make it undetectable.

"BELL SYSTEM PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE"...my ass!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: serfdood: H31N0US: And here's the best part: it will ring all day, especially during meal times and prime time, and all of the calls will be about your automobile warranty about to expire, or past due IRS bills or State Police arrest warrants that need immediate attention of doing the needful.

Those calls are announced as "spam risk" on our caller id.

Why yes, we have a landline.  Now get off my lawn.

My parents still have a land line for some reason.

One of two things is going to happen. 1) A hurricane is going to destroy their local lines and bell south is going to say to hell with it and refuse to rebuild it for the three people on the island in Vero Beach who still use POTS lines. 2) My parents will pass away and I as executor will call bell south and cancel it, and transfer the number to a mobile for sentimental reasons

Either way I don't see the point of it.


I was talking about this casually at work as a result of the video. Some of the arguments people made that their parents keep the landlines is that if they remove it, they will pay a higher rate for their overall package than if they just keep it now. Dunno if that's true, a lie the company says to get them to keep the service, or not. That's the scuttle.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

H31N0US: My parents still have a land line for some reason.

One of two things is going to happen. 2) My parents will pass away and I as executor will call bell south and cancel it, and transfer the number to a mobile for sentimental reasons

Either way I don't see the point of it.


Porting a long-held landline to a cell phone is advice I give friends and acquaintances whenever the topic of aging parents comes up. If they're alive and moving to a retirement community/assisted living/etc. and still have their faculties, it's an easy transition. If they're deceased or incapacitated, the executor or person with power of attorney keeps the phone.

We ported my mother's AT&T landline number to a prepaid AT&T cell phone when we put her house on the market. It was very helpful. We occasionally got calls asking for my mom (or even her late second husband). "I have to inform you that she is deceased. I am the executor of the estate. Is there something I can help you with?" Also, when I had to call some entity she had an business relationship with, her number showed up in their caller ID as her.

I also kept the number active longer than I needed to, mostly for sentimental reasons. After we sold her house, and the next guy remodeled it and put it up for sale, I would get calls and texts from realtors when his sales listing expired. "This number is no longer associated with that address." I finally shut it off.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: Flowery Twats: Ooma box, $6/mo. It's wired into a Panasonic KX-TAW848 mini-PBX, which supports maybe 10 extensions, rotary and tone, throughout my house. As others have mentioned, the only calls we get on that number are spam calls.

BUT...and this is the reason the system even exists...my 2 and 4 year old grandkids absolutely love it. I have some foreign phones, and ol 3-slot payphone and some lineman's butt sets.

And, yes, I also run Linux on my computer and have a ham radio.

Now, get off my lawn...

I want to hear more about this PBX. I have a slew of western electric 500s, 2500s, and 2554s that I could connect.


Check http://www.classicrotaryphones.com/forum/

The popular cheap one is a Panasonic "616" - https://www.amazon.com/Panasonic-616-Easa-Phone-KSU-KX-T61610/dp/B0002J237M You might be able to find one cheaper on eBay...under $100 is reasonable for this model

No programming necessary, supports rotary and tone. Plug your Ooma/Voicestream/VOIP box into the "CO Line" jack, plug your phones in as extensions and away you go.

The 848 is more expensive, programmable, and takes expansion cards, but I couldn't find any 616 when I was looking, so I got that one.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In college, I had a rural party line. One of the families on it had a kid that would scream, "MOMMY THE PHONE IS BROKE!" if she didn't hear a dial tone. She kept screaming until everyone else got off the line and she got a dial tone. The next year the phone company brought more lines into the area.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x425]


MySpace and AOL, at least technically (until they bought Compu$erve).
 
