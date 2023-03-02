 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   "It's a dwindling town. We've lost a lot of businesses. We have an aging population. We have a lot of unfunded patients." Well maybe you shouldn't have turned down that Medicaid expansion money, then   (texastribune.org) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Health care, Clinic, Tax, Medicine, Health, United States, Community, Hospital  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 7:15 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bowie Memorial Hospital has closed twice since 2015, the first time when citizens refused a tax-supported bailout, and again in 2020, after a failed reopening.

Their dedication to capitalism is impressive. The local funeral home certainly is having a good run
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LET THEM ALL DIE
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Bowie Memorial Hospital has closed twice since 2015, the first time when citizens refused a tax-supported bailout, and again in 2020, after a failed reopening.

Their dedication to capitalism is impressive. The local funeral home certainly is having a good run


Fun fact: a funeral director killed the switch board operator job
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Texas. They fark themselves up just fine.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.