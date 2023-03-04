 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Online therapy company BetterHelp: "We will not use or disclose your confidential health data... unless we feel like peddling it to Facebook, Snapchat, or Pinterest for a quick buck"   (theverge.com) divider line
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been more surprised if BetterHelp hadn't sold confidential information, tbh. They are pretty much a "what not to do" and are a great example of what's wrong with the American health care system.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How banal.  If I was going to improperly share customer data I'd do something far more interesting, like launch it into space for aliens to find or pay textile factories to sew it into underwear.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: How banal.  If I was going to improperly share customer data I'd do something far more interesting, like launch it into space for aliens to find or pay textile factories to sew it into underwear.


Underwear sizes vary considerably.
So the amount of data sewn in would vary, depending on what size a person wears.
Pretty sure that would violate some HIPAA something.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like 23 and Me would never sell data to insurance compa... well, fark.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: How banal.  If I was going to improperly share customer data I'd do something far more interesting, like launch it into space for aliens to find or pay textile factories to sew it into underwear.

Underwear sizes vary considerably.
So the amount of data sewn in would vary, depending on what size a person wears.
Pretty sure that would violate some HIPAA something.


But what if it was on a small microchip that was sewn into the underwear and although every pair has a chip not every chip had personal data with case notes. Maybe instead it just has a recipe

Now you got a fun contest every time you buy new underwear, you might only end up with a new banana bread recipe or mayyybe you get lucky and found out the reason your dad never hugged you or what does the lady next door look for in a partner.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know what movie I wish real life was more like? Gattaca.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You know what movie I wish real life was more like? Gattaca.


I'm hoping for Demolition Man
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A company suddenly being pushed by every youtuber under the sun is not quite what they claim to be. Say it's not so.

Leaked records show Laird SBF uses BetterHelp.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: How banal.  If I was going to improperly share customer data I'd do something far more interesting, like launch it into space for aliens to find or pay textile factories to sew it into underwear.

Underwear sizes vary considerably.
So the amount of data sewn in would vary, depending on what size a person wears.
Pretty sure that would violate some HIPAA something.


Hey now. It's no longer cool to refer to overweight people as HIPPOS.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Curious how the guys at Scathing Atheist/God Awful Movies will take this news (I'm a Muslim, but love seeing bad religious movies get blasted, especially ones made by people of my religion)? Eli Bosnick is a big advocate for mental health and they probably won't be happy to find out they've been promoting a privileged information aggregate collection and distribution company that pretends to be an inexpensive mental health counseling service.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I knew there was a reason I never signed up for it.

No, wait. That was laziness.

Anyway, better living through chemistry for the win!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

All American Commenter: Mudd's woman: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: How banal.  If I was going to improperly share customer data I'd do something far more interesting, like launch it into space for aliens to find or pay textile factories to sew it into underwear.

Underwear sizes vary considerably.
So the amount of data sewn in would vary, depending on what size a person wears.
Pretty sure that would violate some HIPAA something.

But what if it was on a small microchip that was sewn into the underwear and although every pair has a chip not every chip had personal data with case notes. Maybe instead it just has a recipe

Now you got a fun contest every time you buy new underwear, you might only end up with a new banana bread recipe or mayyybe you get lucky and found out the reason your dad never hugged you or what does the lady next door look for in a partner.


I laughed far too much at that.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ragin' Asian: You know what movie I wish real life was more like? Gattaca.

I'm hoping for Demolition Man


Godzilla vs Kong
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: A company suddenly being pushed by every youtuber under the sun is not quite what they claim to be. Say it's not so.

Leaked records show Laird SBF uses BetterHelp.


To be fair, many of those Tubers need help.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Compact Travel Size: I would have been more surprised if BetterHelp hadn't sold confidential information, tbh. They are pretty much a "what not to do" and are a great example of what's wrong with the American health care system.


Yeah, this should have gotten the [obvious] tag.
 
