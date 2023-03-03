 Skip to content
(MSN)   Possibly a rare instance when "F*** cancer" is downgraded to "Oh no, anyway ... "   (msn.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Andrew Tate's legal team says he has is a tumor.

Fixed that for you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lies
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Make sure to bring Rush a cigar.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do they know? Do they have the results of a scan done within the last six months?  What are his symptoms?

Me thinks he's full of shiat.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah, he's just fishing for a field trip to a hospital because his little smoke and mirror dance isn't flying with Romanian authorities.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like when GI Joe and Cobra team up to defeat a greater enemy. fark you, cancer. Mostly.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He wants to go from Romania to Dubai?  Is there no extradition treaty there or something?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not a betting man, but I'm willing to bet everything in my savings (I get 10 to 1) that this is some kind of stupid scam that a drunk dude on the Internet in the US can see through.

I'd take that bet, as I am that drunk dude.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has he tried making a finger triangle over the general area?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope cancer has everything it needs to succeed in it's battle.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His team says doctors in the Middle Eastern kingdom believe the spot on his upper right lung could be indicative of a carcinoid tumor - a rare type of slow-growing cancer, the report said

How would you distinguish the tumor from Tate himself? The tumor is probably less of a douchebag.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for lung cancer has vigorously denied the allegation, stating that lung cancer has a reputation to consider and would never willingly associate with Andrew Tate.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He gets women to sell pussy for him and then keeps all the money for himself. That makes him a pimp, and there isn't a single culture where a man like that is respectable. That's because they're parasites who suck the life out of women so they don't have to work for a living like everybody else. People cross the street to avoid being associated with them.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark 'im.  'His doctors' from Dubai can treat hin in jail.  Little biatch wants anything giving him an out from an East European prison and is damn willing to lie about it.  Cancer or not, let him die in Romania. He can't hurt anyone anymore in there.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While I have no love lost for Tate or his views, I'm curious if he's been finally charged with something or still held indefinitely.
Celebrating legal misconduct is a dangerous path, because that path always circles around.

/of course I didn't RTA, I'm traveling and about to go enjoy some sightseeing on foot
 
Nogale
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other news, suspected carcinoid tumor has been diagnosed with a case of Andrew Tate...


As a cancer patient, I would never wish the disease on anyone. But it really bother me that he has it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never wished a man dead, but I've read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for cancer! Team "die loser" all the way.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, tumor dicks up his butt, amirite?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's see. He's been in jail since what, around Christmas, and this is the first we are hearing of it? Yeah, it's bullshiat.

I'm sure there are doctors in Romania.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Make sure to bring Rush a cigar.


Rush died with Covid, acquired via housekeeper.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So he's starting to break down in prison and is trying anything so he can skip the country and not come back.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I really think we should intervene here. The man could pose a threat to that tumor.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I'm sure there are doctors in Romania.


Or Latveria.
 
bbmaru
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have a child with Elizabeth Holmes.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dubai? Who was Tate trying to kid, la pula mea?

/La dracu cu el
 
acouvis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Make sure to bring Rush a cigar.


at least where Rush is he won't have any difficulty getting a light.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's only a coincidence that the UAE has no legal obligation to extradite to Romania.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: Let's see. He's been in jail since what, around Christmas, and this is the first we are hearing of it? Yeah, it's bullshiat.

I'm sure there are doctors in Romania.


Yeah, that would be the easier ones to bribe to look away while you escape.
 
