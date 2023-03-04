 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Credit union loses ATM to thieves. Thieves lose ATM to their own poor planning. Cops lose thieves to state law. Oddly enough, no cash was lost   (kiro7.com) divider line

    More: Fail, Closed-circuit television, Crime, Lakewood credit union Friday morning, Theft, South Tacoma Way, property crime, TwinStar Credit Union, credit union  
Cajnik [OhFark]
Cajnik [OhFark]  
"As the vehicle was going southbound here on South Tacoma Way, one of our officers did get behind the truck. Knowing that it is a property crime, and by state statute now we can't pursue it, we made every attempt just to get close enough to get a plate on it, which we did. And then the vehicle kept going," said Porche.

So police can't pursue cars in property crime cases of ripping out an ATM from a credit union, but they can arbitrarily pull you over for signaling too soon? Got it.
 
