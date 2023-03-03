 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   Meteorologist posts dumb take on grocery dividers, loses subby at "y'all"   (cleveland19.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Grocery store, Meteorology, Copyright, Conversation, Television station, Privacy, meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, chief meteorologist  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2023 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all'ns
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only so much real estate on the conveyor belt. You're not helping
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: There's only so much real estate on the conveyor belt. You're not helping


Also the end of the divider is plenty big to trigger the sensor , no need to waste space like that.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to stand it up on end, but it usually falls over when the belt moves.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just order online and avoid the checkout
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he is so against putting his groceries next to those of the person in front of them then just do not put them so close. You can do that without having to turn the divider lengthwise.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: If he is so against putting his groceries next to those of the person in front of them then just do not put them so close. You can do that without having to turn the divider lengthwise.


Your logic doesn't fly in Arkansas.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I stand backwards on escalators. Chicks dig me.
 
dkimball
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So why does the length fit nicely within the width of the belt then?   duh...next 
You're lucky if anyone uses the divider
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just steal your groceries and avoid the checkout.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I find that when I whip "it" out and lay it on the belt as a divider - the other patrons keep enty of distance, and keep their groceries even farther
 
SIGSW
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
clear example, meaningless controversy generates revenue! but then where would we all be if we couldn't react to the reaction
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: I stand backwards on escalators. Chicks dig me.


All fun and games until someone loses an eye.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.