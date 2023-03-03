 Skip to content
(Daily Herald)   News: Three men arrested by secret service for cryptocurrency scam. WtFark: between 69 and 75 years old   (dailyherald.com) divider line
9
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's just goes to show that you don't need to be young to be into stupid crypto bullshiat, you just have to be either white or Asian
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got busted for... unlicensed Bitcoin kiosks...

So, a non-currency is being scrutinized by the Secret Service? It's the Uber principle of doing something illegal using the internet and using lawyers to fight for your right to do it until the prosecutors throw up their hands. They're only guilty of not being able to hire enough lawyers. Well, anymore.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least they are going in style.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://howmanybitcoinatms.com
69k machines in US
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: At least they are going in style.
[Fark user image 425x238]


Where's Art Carney?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shadowy mastermind behind the scheme claims that charges are drummed up

The Ringo Starr NFT Auction | The Creative Mind of a Beatle
Youtube TcFUjYgrpA4
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buravirgil: bedonkadonk: At least they are going in style.
[Fark user image 425x238]

Where's Art Carney?


Haha! He must be the driver in the getaway car.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: https://howmanybitcoinatms.com
69k machines in US


PT Barnum would be proud.
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The stunning thing about crypto currency is that it proves that ANY of us can start our own currencies. The process is as simple as a walk to Kinko's. You can design your money any way you like. Personally, I think all the cool money has a plant, an animal and a famous person on it... with a landmark on the back of the bill. No floating eyes over pyramids, though... seems to get the conspiracy guys all riled up.

The hard part is convincing people that it is money. There's a reason most people don't take IOUs anymore and it isn't because it is hard to spell "IOU". The reason is that most people who use IOUs look like weasels... special weasels that act as black holes for your money. So, are you going to take currency provided by a black-hole weasel? It's like that web site that promises "barely legal teens"... Without birth certificates to back it up, their claim is meaningless...
BUT, what if you had no weasel face to contend with, mentally? Just a faceless international cabal that plays upon your fears of volatile US currency to get you to invest in an even more volatile currency. Is it a pyramid scheme? Well, without mummies and people with bird heads standing in profile, how COULD it be? No, Bitcoin is backed by the strongest force in the world: The stupidity of frightened people...
Come to think of it, that makes it the most stable currency in the world...
 
