Man takes town to court after receiving $116 ticket for putting up shade umbrella on public beach. "Basically, they are saying you can meet on the beach if you'd like, but when you get there in July, you can't protect yourself from the sun"
32
•       •       •

Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSYCHO BEACH PARTY Official Trailer (Comedy) Movie HD
Youtube SdyF7NTwFek
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, Florida is giving NJ as the "You can't have fun here state" a run for its money.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are WAY too many people on the planet now for us to just do things like that anymore.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are dangerous.

https://nypost.com/2018/07/22/woman-impaled-in-chest-by-beach-umbrella/

Banning small beach shelters that don't use giant sail-powered javelins is a little silly. That said, I've been to the beach where people set up room sized shelters (like, 15x20) and basically live in them all day - loud music, hang sheets and blankets for privacy, set up hammocks and cots.  Cool if it's a wide open state park, but on a crowded urban beach, it's kinda insane.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if assholes didn't ruin it by putting up gigantic circus big top tents up every sunny day, we wouldn't have to have laws like this, but here we are
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Fark, Florida is giving NJ as the "You can't have fun here state" a run for its money.


Ha ha. Beach umbrellas are essential at the shore. I bought my first rubber hammer to hammer my beach umbrella into place ages ago (it also comes handy elsewhere).
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will die on the beach without one of these. I don't think that their law should be enforceable
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Europeans at the beach:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Americans at the beach

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Europeans at the beach:

[Fark user image 524x349]

Americans at the beach

[Fark user image 600x343]


Well sure, because it's a known fact that the sun doesn't shine in Europe.
 
0z79
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Fark, Florida is giving NJ as the "You can't have fun here state" a run for its money.


It's populated by old farks who hate life. They hate people helping other people even more.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No Temporary Shade Structures.

Fine, it's for rain.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: You will die on the beach without one of these. I don't think that their law should be enforceable


I don't know if you're sarcastic because dying seems a bit extreme. I have been to the beach without any umbrellas and very rarely died. But anyway, I think you could just leave the beach if the lack of umbrella was becoming a problem.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Europeans at the beach:

[Fark user image image 524x349]

Americans at the beach

[Fark user image image 600x343]


You do realize how much further North Europe is compared to the US, right?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Umbrellas are deadly.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Umbrellas_(Christo_and_Jeanne-Claude)
 
Iczer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Europeans at the beach:

[Fark user image 524x349]

Americans at the beach

[Fark user image 600x343]


Obvious lies in the first image, there's no nude sunbathing.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hlehmann: cryinoutloud: Europeans at the beach:

[Fark user image 524x349]

Americans at the beach

[Fark user image 600x343]

Well sure, because it's a known fact that the sun doesn't shine in Europe.


I mean, not at the same intensity as it does in the US. For instance, the entirety of the lower 48 states are entirely south of the UK. Rome is further north than Cleveland.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The end of the umbrellas can poke into the buried eggs of the turtles that nest on the beach and destroy them before they hatch.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Fark, Florida is giving NJ as the "You can't have fun here state" a run for its money.


Old people have had their fun.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The end of the umbrellas can poke into the buried eggs of the turtles that nest on the beach and destroy them before they hatch.


Wouldn't a beach with active turtle nests be closed to humans?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The end of the umbrellas can poke into the buried eggs of the turtles that nest on the beach and destroy them before they hatch.


You think those eggs weren't already squashed by the Tubbolardi family's fat asses?
 
razyjean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The end of the umbrellas can poke into the buried eggs of the turtles that nest on the beach and destroy them before they hatch.


In Manatee and Sarasota counties, nests are clearly marked and roped off. Of course, I haven't been to the beach in over a decade, so maybe that's changed.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you want shade go to the park.  And use adequate sunscreen when outdoors for a prolonged period of time.  Also buy a hat.

As a Californian it doesn't seem like beach umbrellas are really a thing.  Umbrellas in general are pretty much a foreign concept.

Reminds me, I still have never figured out what all these tents are for in the movie Jaws:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

damageddude: Someone Else's Alt: Fark, Florida is giving NJ as the "You can't have fun here state" a run for its money.

Ha ha. Beach umbrellas are essential at the shore. I bought my first rubber hammer to hammer my beach umbrella into place ages ago (it also comes handy elsewhere).


Being the NJ shore, I'm just assuming butt stuff.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RUN AWAY, RUN AWAY !!!
https://www.delmarvanow.com/story/news/local/delaware/2019/08/21/umbrellas-go-soaring-across-rehoboth-beach-viral-video/2060040001/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomDooley: If you want shade go to the park.  And use adequate sunscreen when outdoors for a prolonged period of time.  Also buy a hat.

As a Californian it doesn't seem like beach umbrellas are really a thing.  Umbrellas in general are pretty much a foreign concept.

Reminds me, I still have never figured out what all these tents are for in the movie Jaws:
[Fark user image image 634x356]


To change into your birthday suit, I imagine..
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomDooley: If you want shade go to the park.  And use adequate sunscreen when outdoors for a prolonged period of time.  Also buy a hat.

As a Californian it doesn't seem like beach umbrellas are really a thing.  Umbrellas in general are pretty much a foreign concept.

Reminds me, I still have never figured out what all these tents are for in the movie Jaws:
[Fark user image 634x356]


They're for changing your clothes to/from your bathing suit.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Reminds me, I still have never figured out what all these tents are for in the movie Jaws:


Landshark nests

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TomDooley: If you want shade go to the park.  And use adequate sunscreen when outdoors for a prolonged period of time.  Also buy a hat.

As a Californian it doesn't seem like beach umbrellas are really a thing.  Umbrellas in general are pretty much a foreign concept.

Reminds me, I still have never figured out what all these tents are for in the movie Jaws:
[Fark user image image 634x356]


Back in old tyme dayes, driving around in your Salt Life Jeep in your skivvies on the way to go swimming was considered indecent exposure. You had to change there.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta create tax revenue somehow!
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up: banning sunscreen, child inflatable flotation devices, and the use of seatbelts.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

razyjean: Alien Robot: The end of the umbrellas can poke into the buried eggs of the turtles that nest on the beach and destroy them before they hatch.

In Manatee and Sarasota counties, nests are clearly marked and roped off. Of course, I haven't been to the beach in over a decade, so maybe that's changed.


It's still the same
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: hlehmann: cryinoutloud: Europeans at the beach:

[Fark user image 524x349]

Americans at the beach

[Fark user image 600x343]

Well sure, because it's a known fact that the sun doesn't shine in Europe.

I mean, not at the same intensity as it does in the US. For instance, the entirety of the lower 48 states are entirely south of the UK. Rome is further north than Cleveland.


Yeah, when I was stationed in Germany I was a bit surprised when I found out I was at the same latitude as the Aleutian Islands. (Bremerhaven)

When the temps hiat 60 F the Germans headed for the beach.
 
