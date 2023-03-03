 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Religious scammers bilk dozens of victims with empty promises to bless them with wealth, mainly by buying lottery numbers and passing the winnings on to them in exchange for percentage or a transfer fee. Jesus Christ   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my old scam of telling the people that they will go to heaven if they worship my God and give me at least 10% of their income.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I prefer my old scam of telling the people that they will go to heaven if they worship my God and give me at least 10% of their income.


Yeah you got less of a chance of going to prison with that scam
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you guys donate to me right now, I will reserve you a condo in heaven.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I prefer my old scam of telling the people that they will go to heaven if they worship my God and give me at least 10% of their income.


Pssst, just a heads up, my Dad is bumping that up to 13% soon.  He hasn't seen a cost of living increase in two millennia, he's due.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lol.  Lmao.  Get scammed, morons.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: If you guys donate to me right now, I will reserve you a condo in heaven.


Even the Egyptians needed to see the work up front.

egypttoursportal.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I prefer my old scam of telling the people that they will go to heaven if they worship my God and give me at least 10% of their income.


You really need to set up that direct deposit and give them assigned VIP seats
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: If you guys donate to me right now, I will reserve you a condo in heaven.


Condo?  Give money to me and I will get you your own planet full of sex slaves and premium whiskey.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: If you guys donate to me right now, I will reserve you a condo in heaven.


Will it have wall to wall carpeting and a Cuisinart?

Buy Me a Condo
Youtube G80QKjPh6m0
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I figure playing the jersey numbers from a winning baseball lineup is just as good of a plan.

Cheaper, too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude you'd think these people would coordinate and at least check off the numbers when used. So at least someone might win.

4-8-15-16-23-42 for all otherwise
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Dude you'd think these people would coordinate and at least check off the numbers when used. So at least someone might win.

4-8-15-16-23-42 for all otherwise


54-46 Was My Number
Youtube wNxNwvjzGM0
 
baxterdog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: If you guys donate to me right now, I will reserve you a condo in heaven.


Make a better contribution, get a better seat!
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Want to bilk fools out of their money? Preach the prosperity gospel. Just look at Creflo Dollar. His flock of sheep paid for two $2 million homes, two Rolls Royces, and he two private jets. And not only was it perfectly legal but his flock were eager to be fleeced!
 
