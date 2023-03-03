 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Indigenous art forgery ring smashed in Canada. Ricky and Julian were not involved   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fart orgy ring? What?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
goodamb degens from up-country
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah - forgeries of a famous artist.  So we're not going to talk about the dudes in tourist towns in Alaska <lookin' at you, Haines> who order up blanks of yellow cedar, send them to Bali to be carved in native designs for a buck per piece, get them back and have a Native person sitting in the shop sanding one, and sell them for $125 as "Alaska Native Art".
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's OK though, the ring is just made of plastic.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In 2002 Morrisseau's nephew Benjamin, now 53, joined the group as one of two Indigenous painters enlisted to help mass produce the fakes.

Christ, howow can you get? Not only f*cking over your uncle, but selling out your entire culture to do so?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

