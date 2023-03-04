 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Man is hit and killed by a drunk driver after already plummeting from Nakatomi Plaza   (wyff4.com) divider line
wiredroach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was an exceptional thief.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who ever said we're terrorists?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*golfclap*

RIP to the poor guy, but that's a great headline Subby.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was he a Russian oligarch?

\oligarh
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor guy. Having to grow up with a name like that.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I kinda want an action movie to have a car chase cut short by a drunk driver.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DIE HARD: THE MUSICAL (Alan Rickman)
Youtube XkddXWXexis
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Poor guy. Having to grow up with a name like that.


27 years old: born about 7 years after Die Hard, his parents must have hated him from the beginning; he never had a chance.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: Poor guy. Having to grow up with a name like that.


Agreed, but the movie came out at least 7 years before he was born. Is it possible they didn't know? Or, as I'd like to think he, was intentionally named after the character.

Also, what a way to go. Poor guy.
 
