(Huffington Post)   Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont. Not stopping at The Minuteman Cafe, for sure
12
•       •       •

12 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Asking where they can buy "Frost Heave" signs. (Seriously?)

Asking if that sign saying the notch road is closed in winter is serious. ( not if you purchase the Smuggler's Notch Winter Pass sticker for the 2022-2023 season here at this store. $15 and be sure to put it on your front left bumper. It's the law)

Stopping to photograph cows.

Tailgating.

Driving too slow.

Asking if we have the NY Times for sale.

By jeezum, I could write a book.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've only been to Vermont once.  Lollapalooza '96 in Pownal.  Other than that it's Newhart and Super Troopers for me.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as you visit the Whistlepig tasting room, I don't see how you can make a mistake in visiting Vermont.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

and it promises to be a page turner!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, you know Page Turner? She works at the Morrisville hardware store in Vermont. Married that redheaded waitress from Stowe, April LeMay.
They got two Subarus and three Labs.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

there hasn't been a Morrisville hardware store in Vermont for 20 years.  don't just make stuff up.  where does she really work?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...find anything from hardware to jewelry, socks and ball jars.

Are ball jars hard to find or rare or just the size that fit in purses?
 
nartreb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
April must be related to the Von Trapps.  Nobody else actually is "from Stowe", it's all vacation condos now.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mistake while visiting Vermont was dunking my ween in the bird bath at the nudist resort b&b I was staying at.

/there was no sign saying I couldn't
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ctrl +f "Smugglers Notch"

I am disappoint.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Driving too slow? I'm not going over the speed limit with out-of-state plates.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Funny! This missus and I are this weekend literally planning a vacation to Vermont for this summer. I was there when I was younger, and it was gorgeous.
 
