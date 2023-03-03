 Skip to content
21 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Mar 2023 at 6:58 PM (15 minutes ago)



6 Comments
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1518

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As my Dad's health continues to decline, he's spending more and more time in front of his computer playing games and watching YouTube. Unfortunately, he's on a laptop with a 14" screen that he has to continuously lean forward to read, and it's causing him even more back and neck problems. So when I saw the opportunity to pick up a 23" Dell All-in-One for cheap, I did so.

Caveat emptor. It shipped fine (although it took several days to ship due to the blizzard last week) and was all in one piece when I got it. But it was missing the power cable, the mouse, and going by the service tag, it didn't ship with wifi - which is a big deal because he's nowhere near the router.

I've contacted the seller and he'll make good on everything. Worst case scenario, a used N/AC M.2 wifi/Bluetooth module is like $8 on ebay and I'll put his wireless mouse from his laptop on it. But it kind of ruined the surprise - I couldn't sneak it into the house and make sure it was ready before showing it to him, so I had to open it in front of him, and he can't use it right now. At least it didn't contain a bobcat.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your weird experience with ebay.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
(Briefly) First Place!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

