vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better late than posthumous
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Better late than posthumous


which is how they're awarded more often than not.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see military.com chose not to quote the Army spokesperson who said they couldn't know whether or not the records that were submitted had been lost because no records could be found.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why did Biden take so long to do this? This is why we need to put Trump back in.
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The paperwork was subsequently lost. When it was submitted a second time, it was lost again.

While normally I'd be willing to assume incompetence instead of malfeasance, this doesn't qualify.

Someone should be court marshaled if they are this negligent with someone being nominated for the Medal of Honor.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I see military.com chose not to quote the Army spokesperson who said they couldn't know whether or not the records that were submitted had been lost because no records could be found.


"I forgot something."
"What did you forget?"
"I dunno, i forgot."
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What's a black green beret? Are they dark green or black and green? Too bad he's not wearing it."
<Final Jeopardy music plays while staring at photo>
"...Wait."

Fark user imageView Full Size

In my defense, he looks paler than Biden.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

acouvis: The paperwork was subsequently lost. When it was submitted a second time, it was lost again.

While normally I'd be willing to assume incompetence instead of malfeasance, this doesn't qualify.

Someone should be court marshaled if they are this negligent with someone being nominated for the Medal of Honor.


The assholes who did this are likely dead by now. They're certainly out of the military.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr.Insightful: acouvis: The paperwork was subsequently lost. When it was submitted a second time, it was lost again.

While normally I'd be willing to assume incompetence instead of malfeasance, this doesn't qualify.

Someone should be court marshaled if they are this negligent with someone being nominated for the Medal of Honor.

The assholes who did this are likely dead by now. They're certainly out of the military.


We your civilian overlords can overlook your miscomprehension of "court marshal" in place of court-martial.

Not your bizarre, fanatical, hypothetical, fantastical, imagineerations of how long war criminals somehow always live in impunity.
 
