(KTVU Bay Area News)   Hundreds of rude bikers block traffic, create nuisance, and disrupt a single business. Police confused even after catchy dance to 'Tequila'   (ktvu.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well it's good to know they sent out refunds
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as 'hundreds of nude bikers' and threw up in my mouth.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100s of cyclists converged on a business...  WHY?  did I miss something? Was it free beer if you smell like sweaty lycra day?
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda used to worthless "news" articles but this one takes the cake.

Something happened. The end? Where are the W's? I honestly don't think they even got the what right.

D-

Turn in a corrected copy for more credit.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was just wondering whatever happened to flash mobs

the rules are clear folks, you're only allowed to block stuff en masse if you're driving
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in the ad that says I can block ads.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hogging all the fun...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss 1991 and Critical Mass, too
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i was just wondering whatever happened to flash mobs
the rules are clear folks, you're only allowed to block stuff en masse if you're driving


If you're walking in a red state, they can run you over because you were probably  protesting something they don't like.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Round here cars do this twice a day
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: After a brief standoff with officers, the cyclists disbursed and rode off, heading north into Union City.

Nice job, editor.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: FTFA: After a brief standoff with officers, the cyclists disbursed and rode off, heading north into Union City.

Nice job, editor.


Maybe Union City is the local bank.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Critical Ass ride.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And? Did anything happen, or...?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
one old guy in a buick could have taken them all out...
 
Sphinx of Black Quartz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dreadskull: I'm more interested in the ad that says I can block ads.


What ads?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: FTFA: After a brief standoff with officers, the cyclists disbursed and rode off, heading north into Union City.

Nice job, editor.


Disburst, maybe?
 
missiv
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I miss Crucial Mass. I'm glad the pandemic didn't kill these fabulous furry freaks off.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The article is as horrible as being caught in the middle of that disaster

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
