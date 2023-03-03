 Skip to content
(Limerick Leader)   Oh no. I hope nobody gets a flesh wound
7
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was a rustic old knight
Who held on to his sword with might
A thief in the night
Nicked it out of sight
Then the carver went on about fairies and such and that's just wrong.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damned kids
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Limerick is referred to as "Stabtown" for a reason, subs.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A knight without his armor-
Reads article...sword was taken.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: A knight without his armor-
Reads article...sword was taken.


*australian*  I see you've played knifey full knight's harness with greathelmy before.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alcohol was involved
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
-I'm getting better!
-No, you're not. You'll be stone dead in a moment!
 
