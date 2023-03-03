 Skip to content
(CNN)   Norfolk Southern CEO sets up the first official "See if you can live long enough to be awarded this" scholarship fund for East Palestine   (cnn.com) divider line
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice misleading headline.

Alan Shaw sold $448,000 in stock this week. He also set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment. These two events are not related at all. That's an important point.

Also, a scholarship endowment isn't going to farking help the folks in that town, right now, deal with the real mess his company just caused. This is a "hey, if you keep your mouth shut, I'll help some of your kids go to college. Some of them, mind you, so first capitulate, first serve, y'know?"
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nice misleading headline.

Alan Shaw sold $448,000 in stock this week. He also set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment. These two events are not related at all. That's an important point.

Also, a scholarship endowment isn't going to farking help the folks in that town, right now, deal with the real mess his company just caused. This is a "hey, if you keep your mouth shut, I'll help some of your kids go to college. Some of them, mind you, so first capitulate, first serve, y'know?"


Sooooo, he sells $448,000 worth of shares and promises to set up a $445,000 education fund?

To me that looks like a wash as he gets an extra $3,000 from the sale that covers brokerage fees, he gets a $445,000 tax write off for a charitable donation, and it all money on paper that he's not going to miss.

Am I reading this incorrectly?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay them heartily for their land and clean that garbage up.

Yes the burning prevented their deaths, but is what they're looking forward to living?

farking pay them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stock sale was completed under terms of a pre-arranged plan put in place in May 2022

Worse than Hitler.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: FormlessOne: Nice misleading headline.

Alan Shaw sold $448,000 in stock this week. He also set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment. These two events are not related at all. That's an important point.

Also, a scholarship endowment isn't going to farking help the folks in that town, right now, deal with the real mess his company just caused. This is a "hey, if you keep your mouth shut, I'll help some of your kids go to college. Some of them, mind you, so first capitulate, first serve, y'know?"

Sooooo, he sells $448,000 worth of shares and promises to set up a $445,000 education fund?

To me that looks like a wash as he gets an extra $3,000 from the sale that covers brokerage fees, he gets a $445,000 tax write off for a charitable donation, and it all money on paper that he's not going to miss.

Am I reading this incorrectly?


Possibly. The stock sale is automatic, and was arranged a year ago - it has nothing to do, allegedly, with the education fund.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm against educating mutants. It makes them even more powerful
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Pay them heartily for their land and clean that garbage up.

Yes the burning prevented their deaths, but is what they're looking forward to living?

farking pay them.


Has there been proof of actual damages to any of these people yet?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$6.5 million is 5% of what Norfolk Southern made in 2022.

https://www.nscorp.com/content/dam/QuarterlyEventFiles/4q-2022/4q2022_earnings_release.pdf
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Then he went back to Pittsburgh, checked into the William Penn and raped teenagers all night.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thank you corporate master, please keep sending Choo Choos
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be insulted that he's trying to bribe you.

You should be offended that he's trying to bribe you that cheaply.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
snappy name.  like a url if you let your mum choose it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 820x684]

$6.5 million is 5% of what Norfolk Southern made in 2022.

https://www.nscorp.com/content/dam/QuarterlyEventFiles/4q-2022/4q2022_earnings_release.pdf


Where are you getting 5%? They made 4.8 billion in income in 2022. 6.5 million is 0.14% of that.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So CNN decides to compare a single CEO's compensation to the total spent by the company on compensating East Palestine residents.  Those two numbers have zero relationship to one another. Why not compare the money paid to the town to the radius of the sun, both are numbers.  Not even sure what the story is supposed to be - headline is scholarship, copy is all about stock sales and CEO pay.

/Is this the neoliberal bullshiat everyone's talking about?
 
