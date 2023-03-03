 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   The Celebrity Zone is for VIP loading and unloading only. There are no unwashed masses allowed in or near the Celebrity Zone. The Cattle Zone is for unwashed masses   (wfaa.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait for the day when luxury porn will be as tasteless and out of touch as blackface.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I thought Texas hated celebrities?  Why are they coddling them?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The White Zone is for loading and unloading -- there is NO STOPPING in the Red Zone
 
TheYeti
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is the future...because even if you pay more for 1st or business, and have lounge access, you still have to deal with the masses in between.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: I can't wait for the day when luxury porn will be as tasteless and out of touch as blackface.


It already is. The luxury crowd probably do blackface too, just behind high walls
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess celebrities might need the international aspect of the airport. Celebrities tend to fly in via Addison or Arlington, but you can't fly to Dubai from there.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: I can't wait for the day when luxury porn will be as tasteless and out of touch as blackface.


You sound very young.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. I hate it which celebrities and richers pollute the peoples terminals.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Airports and airplanes are hell. I have a lot of anxiety and since I stopped drinking I can't stand flying. So, air travel is usually one thing I don't begrudge rich people because I absolutely would be flying as privately and comfortably as possible if I could.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: The White Zone is for loading and unloading -- there is NO STOPPING in the Red Zone


Please proceed to the brown zone
 
Northern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: koder: I can't wait for the day when luxury porn will be as tasteless and out of touch as blackface.

You sound very young.


Robin Leach unavailable for comment.
 
RudyTenudy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: But I thought Texas hated celebrities?  Why are they coddling them?


I'd bet it's mostly for the corporate executives. Texas seems to be a Mecca for big corporations.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Airports and airplanes are hell. I have a lot of anxiety and since I stopped drinking I can't stand flying. So, air travel is usually one thing I don't begrudge rich people because I absolutely would be flying as privately and comfortably as possible if I could.


Get a low dose Xanax prescription. At least for me, it works astonishingly well to help me keep my head together on a plane, but I'm completely normal when I arrive.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's called G/A an every airport has it.   Corporate jets and rentals go through the FBO and you don't have to deal with TSA or any other crap like that.   You can carry a suitcase nuke on your King Air and no one will bat an eye.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Costs way too much in the US. The ones in Europe are way cheaper. Some places like Frankfurt it only costs under $200.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So kind of like TSA precheck, first class, etc.
 
janzee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soon...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's called G/A an every airport has it.   Corporate jets and rentals go through the FBO and you don't have to deal with TSA or any other crap like that.   You can carry a suitcase nuke on your King Air and no one will bat an eye.


Sure, but they haven't had luxury suites, food, etc. up until now.

I flew a charter flight once where we had our own hangar to board the plane. No security, waiting, checking bags, etc. It was nice and they did have one of the flight crew giving us margaritas upon entering the plane.

But this was a podunk airport and our tickets were pricey.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have some fun at DFW.  Go to the NFL clothing store in teh terminal and ask for a Roger Staubach jersey in your best Hank Hill voice.  Shake your head sadly and and walk out when they don't have one.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who wants to bet that this is at the behest of assholes like Ted Cruz so he won't be harassed when he flees from the problems of Texas.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RudyTenudy: bluorangefyre: But I thought Texas hated celebrities?  Why are they coddling them?

I'd bet it's mostly for the corporate executives. Texas seems to be a Mecca for big corporations.


There's VIP service at LAX, and presumably other airports. Most executives fly in and out of Addison or Love Field, they're closer to where they need to go.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To give perspective, the frequent flier club for United airlines in the Newark airport is 30,000 square feet.  Its less than half the space of the lounge for one airline.

The new "terminal" will be 12,200 sq feet, or about the area of an end zone from the goal line to the field goal posts of a football field, about 2 McDonalds, or just bigger than Trump's NYC city apartment per his 2018 taxes.  Its smaller than the area for a single 747 to park at the gate at the airport.  At a standard pace (3.5 mph), it would take you less than 20 seconds to walk from one end to the other the long way.


It will be a kitchen with 4 tables, two guys with an X-ray machine to stamp your passport, and a small private place to sit without people asking for your autograph.
 
