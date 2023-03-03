 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Judge: "OK, I'm authorizing this arrest warrant to detain a dangerous person. The reasons stated are [checks notes] tuberculosis? Uh, alright then"
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same thing should be done with antivaxers. Protection of public health should have legal remedies. Guessing faux news is against public health after having so many anti science segments and nutjobs on air.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked administration in the hospital, there was a protocol to activate if someone with TB left the premises. Step number 2 was notifying the local police.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that drug-resistant strains have been appearing for a while now, they better get her in isolation.  We don't need that shiat spreading.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How are you going to get immunity if you don't let an infected person cough on you?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This alone is why all cries about Covid restrictions being unconstitutional are bullshiat. Look up yer damn local/state laws on TB.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...by getting the BCG vaccine?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's also bacterial, not viral. But you knew that and were just shiatposting. Got it, good job.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very cosmopolitan.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the only question I would have is it TB, or not TB?
That is the question.

/TB sucks
//extra slashie
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Fark should change the Fark user image icon to Fark user image
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really subby? it amuses you that some selfish stupid coont refuses to get her contagious TB treated and didnt even tell anyone in a hospital she went to that she had TB and was contagious, thus exposing god knows how many people to a potentially fatal illness?


Jump off a skyscraper, because you are a sack of shiat subby
 
honjarte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to 'Huckleberry,' now I shake my tiny fist of huckleberry.

I still run into "there's no vaccine for TB?"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TB is not the problem.  The real problem is BT.

Battletech threadjacks are a scourge!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typhoid Mary has gone cross-eyed again?

Iron Maiden - Cross-Eyed Mary
Youtube SNHVlvmGeio
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've know of other people sentenced to a TB hospital because their alcoholism interfered with the TB protocol.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, stick Typhoid Mary in isolation until she's no longer contagious.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's shiatposting to point out that a terrifyingly large percentage of Americans refuse to take basic health precautions for the safety of those around them?
 
honjarte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors in Botswana, where Iived  in the 70s, were responsible for my BCG vaccine. When I was a babe in arms.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You seem to be unfamiliar with the English language, so I'll just clarify, "antivaxers" are not people carrying a communicable disease.

The way the word has been used these days, it includes people who have actually gotten the vaccination in question but argue against vaccine mandates.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We hate cops except when they're arresting our ideological enemies. Then they may still be the tools of state oppression, but they're OUR tools of state oppression.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, that's definitely a definition that you just made up.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IIRC correctly, she died in prison, as there was no cure for Typhoid back then.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Typhoid Mary to the white courtesy phone.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right-wing must be outraged at this blatant infringement of their right to spread deadly diseases.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

So you're saying she should be allowed to go around spreading TB willingly because it hurts your feelings that she can't? In a rare case on Fark, she might actually sleep with you. You should check into that.
 
whitroth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good for the judge. Of course, the Surgeon  General of the US has the authority also to arrest these people.

But subby, were you suggesting  this was not a good thing?

And for those who disagree, I hope the next time you go to the doctor, you find out your last sex partner gave you AIDS.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Is she hot?
I like women.

Why did cop rock get cancelled?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I like women, too. We should hang out.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Surgical removal of her gallbladder would have helped but she refused to stop being a cook
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Based on the comments, they've chosen doublethink instead.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Whar muh freedums?

/s
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

My first job as an adult was as an x-ray orderly. Back in those days, if you were in a hospital for treatment they gave you a chest x-ray to check if you had TB.

On my 2nd day, I had to lift an old lady from her bed to put her on the gurney. She weighed about as much as bag of leaves. I can't tell you how much I hated that job. I can see why it was the rule -- "the contagious hospital" was not simply a joke and some preposterous % of deaths in this country are due to contact with disease during the treatment for something else. Iatrogenic.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The SC ruled roughly a century ago that a state has the right to forcibly vaccinate people. Police used to raid buildings and handcuff residents while medical personnel vaccinated them. Case was in Massachusetts, but I forget the exact case. Modern anti-vaccers get off easy.
 
Lexx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Modern white people in America have had basically no civic responsibilities thrust upon them beyond jury duty in the modern era and aren't used to the idea that society might be able to demand things of them in return.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Is she hot?
I like women.

Why did cop rock get cancelled?


Fever is one of the main symptoms, so probably.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yep.  They had smallpox vaccination raids in the slums of NYC around the turn of the 20th Century.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Find the Idol and present it at Tribal Council.
 
