 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   North Carolina school district brings the TSA experience onto campus, begins installing AI-powered metal detectors at all campuses   (wral.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, High school, Weapon, Johnston County school, Radio, first weapons detection system, Artificial intelligence, Middle school, security system upgrades  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 5:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
School districts are going to be conned into wasting untold billions of dollars on AI-powered vaporware, bulletproof desks, and all manner of security theatre, and the students will continue to suffer for it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How are those poor kids going to protect themselves from bad teachers with a (authorized/issued) gun?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Haha, my high school in NYC did this back in the 80s.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out here, what if we got rid of so many guns?
 
corn-bread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you want your kids to be safe, instruct them in survival skills.  MMA / martial arts / boxing.  Work with them on physical conditioning.  Teach them about situational awareness.  Teach them how to improvise shielding and weapons out of items found in classrooms.  If you don't know how to do this, either learn yourself or enroll them in classes.

Or, ya know, outsource their "safety" to an non-accountable third party.  I'm sure that'll be just as effective.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well it's not like we're going to do the right thing and ban guns already

At least now the kids will have a few seconds of beeping before Billy starts mowing them down because no one touched his penis
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

corn-bread: If you want your kids to be safe, instruct them in survival skills.  MMA / martial arts / boxing.  Work with them on physical conditioning.  Teach them about situational awareness.  Teach them how to improvise shielding and weapons out of items found in classrooms.  If you don't know how to do this, either learn yourself or enroll them in classes.

Or, ya know, outsource their "safety" to an non-accountable third party.  I'm sure that'll be just as effective.


Just a suggestion, but maybe I shouldn't have to teach my kid to be Chuck Norris
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Put the responsibility on the schools, not the parents.  Seems legit
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here is a photo of the new "advanced" security system:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: School districts are going to be conned into wasting untold billions of dollars on AI-powered vaporware, bulletproof desks, and all manner of security theatre, and the students will continue to suffer for it.


Well at least they aren't being exposed to really harmful stuff like CRT!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But what about kids getting cancer from the EM field generated by these machines?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With AI becoming such a topic, I wish Peggy, from Card Services, hadn't been lead programmer.  Or Patty from the DMV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But what about kids getting cancer from the EM field generated by these machines?


If the kids are vaccinated the energy will be absorbed by their 5G microchips.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oblig...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"They're your world," White said. "Obviously no matter what you want to do, their safety comes number one."

voting for politicians who support gun control is out of the question, though.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

corn-bread: If you want your kids to be safe, instruct them in survival skills.  MMA / martial arts / boxing.  Work with them on physical conditioning.  Teach them about situational awareness.  Teach them how to improvise shielding and weapons out of items found in classrooms.  If you don't know how to do this, either learn yourself or enroll them in classes.

Or, ya know, outsource their "safety" to an non-accountable third party.  I'm sure that'll be just as effective.


Poe's law in play...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wouldn't electricity be a better source?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Suddenly everything is "AI-powered".  AI-powered toasters.  AI-powered gym shoes.  AI-powered bicycles.  AI-powered lunch meat.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.