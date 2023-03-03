 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're waiting on albuterol to help treat breathing problems, don't hold your breath   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Medicine, Pharmacy, Pharmacist, Pharmaceutical drug, Patient, Food and Drug Administration, Respiratory system, Asthma  
968 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 7:20 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad Mrs Baka has a good supply (asthma)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you panic, this is not your pocket rescue inhaler we're talking about.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the sudden rise in price, no doubt blamed (by the pharmas) on supply costs, in 3... 2...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I ration my medicine because it's so expensive!!!

//Only half sarcastic
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's annoying. We have 5 packages of the liquid concentrate at the retail pharmacy where I work, because the inventory system sucks and randomly ordered it. We can't send it back because the shiatty system refuses to do so.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CEO of Akorn is one Douglas S. Boothe. He used to run Actavis, who made a cheap, generic oxycodone. The DEA once asked him to cut production, as most of his product was ending up on the street.  He refused. Republicans ruin everything.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what happened to the supplier Akron Pharma. I have a hard time believing anyone could just go broke making drugs in America- Unless venture capitalists did something aggressive and highly leveraged.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you allow companies to merge and then kill off redundant production facilities.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, glad I have a bunch of expired Albuterol in the closet.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's time to refill and soon.  The last time I refilled I got like 6 inhalers.  They probably won't do that again.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I refilled albuterol it gave me a terrible cough that lasted for months.  I had to figure it out on my own as the doctor didn't see that in her little 'symptom, what could it be' table.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I use a vial of Albuterol daily for maintenance and can use up to three vials during a crisis.  The inhalers use a propellant that triggers an even worse spasm, so I'm completely nebulizer dependent.

This is not really news, because the supply chain has been slow.  But, when a kid is turning blue, it's not a good thing.  Hope we don't have to go back to oxygen tents.  I hated those, and I'm sure most hospitals don't even have the rigging anymore.
 
hobnail
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Before you panic, this is not your pocket rescue inhaler we're talking about.


Some of us use both.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I use a vial of Albuterol daily for maintenance and can use up to three vials during a crisis.  The inhalers use a propellant that triggers an even worse spasm, so I'm completely nebulizer dependent.

This is not really news, because the supply chain has been slow.  But, when a kid is turning blue, it's not a good thing.  Hope we don't have to go back to oxygen tents.  I hated those, and I'm sure most hospitals don't even have the rigging anymore.


I think those went away before they banned smoking.
 
balancing act
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Last week on overnights we had to make 5 20ml drips in. 2 hours.  It was a mess. Stripping and wiping and opening 46 nebs per drip is not fun. Thank the gods I had a good tech working with me.  I hope the new stuff is released soon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: Before you panic, this is not your pocket rescue inhaler we're talking about.


No,it's the stuff that people take when the rescue inhaler doesn't work.
But the economy is fine, everything is fine.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: The manufacturer that recently shut down, Akorn Operating Company LLC, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020.


So in May of 2020, right as we were being swamped with one the most infectious diseases of all time, which gave millions upon millions upon millions of people respiratory problems at the same time - leaving millions of survivors disabled afterwards, many with lung issues. Then again and again in waves for the next 3 years, culminating in a new high baseline of people having respiratory complications from the new threat that continues to this day...

And you - a company who makes one of the most common medicines to treat breathing problems - STILL couldn't become profitable even with all that?

HOW?!?! Jesus Cthulu Christ, seems like it was your time to shine, dinguses.

Some Googling shows them selling off different parts of the business here and there over the last decade. Maybe the folks in charge have been selling off parts of the golden goose to make a quick buck here and a quick buck there for shareholders - but leaving behind chaos for workers and their communities, the patients/consumers, and eroding the long term health of the company
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: jso2897: Before you panic, this is not your pocket rescue inhaler we're talking about.

No,it's the stuff that people take when the rescue inhaler doesn't work.
But the economy is fine, everything is fine.


Okay then - I take it back. Panic.
Shiat your pants. Run around in circles shrieking like a chicken.
I don't give a f**k what you do.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: cretinbob: jso2897: Before you panic, this is not your pocket rescue inhaler we're talking about.

No,it's the stuff that people take when the rescue inhaler doesn't work.
But the economy is fine, everything is fine.

Okay then - I take it back. Panic.
Shiat your pants. Run around in circles shrieking like a chicken.
I don't give a f**k what you do.


I didn't say panic, but it's more serious than you understand.
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds kind of shady.

From another article:

Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, told its 400 workers Wednesday that it planned to file for bankruptcy and that they would be laid off within 24 hours, the Chicago Tribune reported.
...
A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday that the agency is investigating the situation because Akorn didn't file the required 60-day notice of mass layoffs or plant closures until Wednesday.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You people need to calm down and have a cigarette.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

knackx: Sounds kind of shady.

From another article:

Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, told its 400 workers Wednesday that it planned to file for bankruptcy and that they would be laid off within 24 hours, the Chicago Tribune reported.
...
A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday that the agency is investigating the situation because Akorn didn't file the required 60-day notice of mass layoffs or plant closures until Wednesday.


What are you going to do? Hey you didn't give 60 days notice. Open back up! These aren't railroad workers, you can't force the company to reopen.
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But also, this is one of the downsides of the current system.  Only one place found it profitable (or didn't, it seems, though much of that appears to be due to their own shoddy leadership) to make a necessary, life-saving thing.

And they're gone.

Good job guys.

/some things should be publicly funded
//I wonder what life would be like if nothing was publicly traded
///slashy
 
