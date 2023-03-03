 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Why stay in a crappy relationship? For the lulz   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  He treated her like crap.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bowel movement, indeed.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll have to find another porta partner.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She, of all people, knew when it was time to go.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry. I'm sure she'll find another John.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was hoping for an explosion from the collision at the end. Leaving disappointed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Despite appearances, it's a rare case where both got dumped.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now he's going to be all blue deep inside.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too much of a Browns fan?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Too much of a Browns fan?


At least it isn't as shiatty as Detroit.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just gotta go.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a pisser
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Outhouse trifecta in play.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

coffeetime: She, of all people, knew when it was time to go.


Sorry. Didn't read your comment well enough. Poopsy daisy.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Don't worry. I'm sure she'll find another John.


At the nearest truck stop
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want my 24 seconds back
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'For the lulz' brought about the current state of internet radicalization on 4 & 8chan.  It was used by some as a smokescreen to gain momentum and normalize behavior patterns.

I see a number of the 4chan Farkers are here already.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I want my 24 seconds back


If I had a nickel for every time I've been told that....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's funnier muted and truncated to 5 seconds or so.
 
