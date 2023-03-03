 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Beachcombing is no longer just for the elderly with time on their hands   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, France, Government, Police, Crime, Transport, Paris, Europe, Risk  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 8:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cocaine Shark!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 600x315]


Found anything yet?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 600x315]

Found anything yet?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 600x315]

Found anything yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I found a kilo on the shore in my 20s I'd be dead on a week.

In my 30s, jail in a month. Distribution charges.

Now, I would truly enjoy my sunset years for decades. A little at a time.

Age brings wisdom and restraint, kids.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beach Jesus Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's another movie reboot - but at least they updated the plot to reflect the world we live in today.
 
whereisian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Je marchais sur la plage en 2022...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.