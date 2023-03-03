 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   On no. St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday during Lent. What do? No worries you corn beef loving NJ Catholics, roughly north of 78 and east of 287, the Archdiocese of Newark is there   (nj1015.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You wouldn't have to give up something you really like now would you?
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'ma go with "Do what thou wilt."

Or just give up dumb traditions for Lent.
 
englaja
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: You wouldn't have to give up something you really like now would you?


Giving Up Booze, Cigarettes & Rollerblading | Father Ted | Available On All 4
Youtube yvN70nIm6Ps


I've seen how this goes before. (NSFW obviously)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take my Corned Beef and eat it, for this is my boiled meat, which has been given up for you

Mark 14:25 subsection a

/I have the Renegade Version
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sweet. Can I get a pass on one of the ten commandments too? We had some new neighbors move in nextdoor and the guy's hot wife is giving me the eye.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, you can eat meat every day during Lent.  Because it isn't real and none of it matters.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phishrace: Sweet. Can I get a pass on one of the ten commandments too? We had some new neighbors move in nextdoor and the guy's hot wife is giving me the eye.


No, you may not covet your neighbor's ass.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh.....St. Patrick's Day is for amateurs. Bars clogged with neophytes and sloppy drunks, sidewalks spotted with pools of vomit. Bros finding out a real fight is nothing like in the movies, and the landscape littered with cheap plastics green hats, oversized green glasses and Fark me I'm Irish buttons.
 
darinwil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's probably a "medicinal corned beef" exception similar to the one my buddy uses to get around his love of beer!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or: Pigs live in mud. Mud is a liquid. So, therefore, pigs is fish.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Well, you can eat meat every day during Lent.  Because it isn't real and none of it matters.


Meat isn't real? All those vegans must just be giving me judgmental looks because they hate my pantomime of "man eating a hamburger".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does "observing the solemnity" include wearing a big green hat and puking on Fifth Avenue?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I gave up Lent for beer.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just because you're willing to wear a silly hat, doesn't mean you get to tell me when I can eat and what
I can eat...

I would have opted for the stupid tag...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Meh.....St. Patrick's Day is for amateurs. Bars clogged with neophytes and sloppy drunks, sidewalks spotted with pools of vomit. Bros finding out a real fight is nothing like in the movies, and the landscape littered with cheap plastics green hats, oversized green glasses and Fark me I'm Irish buttons.


I know. Us real drunks have to deal with those ass-munchers every year. It's the pits.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Well, you can eat meat every day during Lent.  Because it isn't real and none of it matters.


I'm pretty sure meat and Lent are both real.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you borrow the corn beef on Thursday, then on Friday it can't be lent.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: NM Volunteer: Well, you can eat meat every day during Lent.  Because it isn't real and none of it matters.

I'm pretty sure meat and Lent are both real.


I've gotten far enough in quantum mechanics to get to field theory and now I doubt if the physical things are real and the cultural things doubly so.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll be making this. It's the best corned beef ever.
https://www.onceuponachef.com/recipes/corned-beef-with-roasted-cabbage-carrots-potatoes.html
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Meh.....St. Patrick's Day is for amateurs. Bars clogged with neophytes and sloppy drunks, sidewalks spotted with pools of vomit. Bros finding out a real fight is nothing like in the movies, and the landscape littered with cheap plastics green hats, oversized green glasses and Fark me I'm Irish buttons.


Real alkie pros know the only recognized holiday to truly celebrate is Arbor Day... it's just you, a quart of Beam, and a potted elm sapling. Let your arboreal fantasies go wild
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

englaja: edmo: You wouldn't have to give up something you really like now would you?

[YouTube video: Giving Up Booze, Cigarettes & Rollerblading | Father Ted | Available On All 4]

I've seen how this goes before. (NSFW obviously)


I immediately thought of this when I saw the headline.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Sweet. Can I get a pass on one of the ten commandments too? We had some new neighbors move in nextdoor and the guy's hot wife is giving me the eye.


Start slow.

Just covet his ox first and see where it goes from there.
 
