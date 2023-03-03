 Skip to content
(Fatherly)   Are you middle aged? Here's an explanation of the exact age when your life will suck the most and how it will just get worse and not better. Have a great day   (fatherly.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh...I'm exactly 48.2 years old. If this is the nadir of suckitude, well, things will be fine.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day past age 15 is a happy day.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
regardless of age...KEEP MOVING!
i exercise 5-6 days per week in an effort to keep the old man from running the show.
also keep that brain busy and work on staving off the hazards of untreated depression/anxiety.
oh, and treat yourself to a wank for...ahem...prostate health.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got divorced at 46 and I've been pretty happy since then.  51 now.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you turned middle aged the moment they scan your ticket at a Boz Scaggs/Michael McDonald concert.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rehashed 3-year-old article? Sure, why not?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.


Yep! Except I retired at 52. It's been good.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
So why does this occur? Well, Blachflower's data only show that this general decline in happiness exists. As to what drives the slow rebound in happiness after 50, Blanchflower offers anecdotal evidence, and it's what might otherwise be called the attainment of wisdom: As we come to know ourselves better, we have fewer illusions about ourselves, our abilities, and the world around us, and we stop making the same mistakes we've been making all our lives.


Survivorship bias.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to die on my 26th birthday because I didn't think there was anything but hell to look forward to. I'm 42 now still wishing I had died at 26
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I have grandkids and I can play with the grandkids, they can get to a sugar high, and I can hand them back to the parents."

Thanks, middle-aged asshole, for ruining it for considerate people.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Rehashed 3-year-old article? Sure, why not?


Hey! Maybe the article is middle-aged. Stop discriminating. Oh wait, being discriminated in your taste is a good thing. But being discriminating with people is a bad thing. Now I'm confused. I think I'm gonna lay down. I am way past middle-aged
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And the yet the buzzed march on...
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.


Retired 4 years now, and ... the best part is not tolerating stupid people, sucking the corporate caulk, and going out to get the mail in your underwear during the commercials on The View.

/ call me, Joy
// no, don't YOU call me Joy
/// Joy; you call me
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm 56. Next week, I make the final college tuition payment for the youngest kid. I had a cardiac stress test earlier this week that went well.

As far as I'm concerned, I'm farting through silk from here on.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Heh...I'm exactly 48.2 years old. If this is the nadir of suckitude, well, things will be fine.


Assuming you don't live in a "developing country," you're already on the other side of it.
I'm right there with ya, bro!
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
So why does this occur? Well, Blachflower's data only show that this general decline in happiness exists. As to what drives the slow rebound in happiness after 50, Blanchflower offers anecdotal evidence, and it's what might otherwise be called the attainment of wisdom: As we come to know ourselves better, we have fewer illusions about ourselves, our abilities, and the world around us, and we stop making the same mistakes we've been making all our lives.


Survivorship bias.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x224]


So much THIS!  Suicide is the 11th most common cause of death in the U.S..
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Heh...I'm exactly 48.2 years old. If this is the nadir of suckitude, well, things will be fine.


48.6 here. Everything is precisely meh.
 
phedex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

strapp3r: regardless of age...KEEP MOVING!
i exercise 5-6 days per week in an effort to keep the old man from running the show.
also keep that brain busy and work on staving off the hazards of untreated depression/anxiety.
oh, and treat yourself to a wank for...ahem...prostate health.

[media.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


So much this. So many acquaintances around my age (nearly 42!) ignore exercise and staying at a healthy BMI.  Drink like they're still 25. Smoking.   I do some form of sweaty exercise every day, hard and frustrating as it is.  I also definitely make bad choices a couple times a month;  but i think that's the key.  I don't drink every day, or even every week. And even when i do, no matter how i feel the next day, it's to the gym to sweat and back sweat out whatever I did the previous night.

taking care of yourself doesn't mean you have to live like a quaker, or a crossfit maniac.   Just have most of your meals at home, limit alcohol, and take even 30 minutes a day to go do something to get your heart rate up.   You'll feel better, sleep better, look better and fark better!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Approaching 59, and I can honestly say:

Joke's on you, subby...my life has sucked since February 6, 1984, and has gone steadily downhill ever since then.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the worst thing about middle age?  It don't last.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. I've got 8 years for it to get even worse. 😞
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Life gets worse??

How is that even possible?
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

logic523: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
So why does this occur? Well, Blachflower's data only show that this general decline in happiness exists. As to what drives the slow rebound in happiness after 50, Blanchflower offers anecdotal evidence, and it's what might otherwise be called the attainment of wisdom: As we come to know ourselves better, we have fewer illusions about ourselves, our abilities, and the world around us, and we stop making the same mistakes we've been making all our lives.


Survivorship bias.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x224]

So much THIS!  Suicide is the 11th most common cause of death in the U.S..


If you tried a little harder you could bring that up to number 1 immediatly.


/s
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Almost exactly 37.5 and farkin' miserable. If it keeps getting worse for another decade I am not fully convinced I'll make it. 'Course I've got the depressions, so I'm always supposedly one correct med switch away from bliss.

/also adhd
//so one med switch away from hey a squirrel
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.


I get to work until I die.

/ Or die when I can no longer work.
// whitchever comes first.
/// slashies
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that was like 10 years ago
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The moment your life begins is the moment your suffering starts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
spoiler: if you choose to pay attention to the world, it only keeps getting worse.

ignorance really is bliss.

so anyhow i'm choosing to ~revel~ in my mid-50s, knowing that i get to keep witnessing the rapid decline into the absolutely farking stupidest time in human history. #stupidesttimesofar
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

natazha: Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.

Yep! Except I retired at 52. It's been good.


What the hell do you do? I got "downsized" a couple months ago and while I am financially able to coast until pensions / 401k kicks in, these last couple days all I do is play guitar and jerk off (figuratively...literally too, but mostly figuratively).

I struggle with the reality that when I am working (I'm an engineer turned finance), I am pinned non-stop. I'm at a pretty senior level with a lot of experience, but that just translates to higher pay. The stress is still there and it sucks. Public company earnings cycle, annual plans etc etc. Private companies are a bit easier until the sale happens (it always does) and that's super stressful 24/7/365 until the deal is signed.

So I'm either board, or on the road to an early heart attack.

Yeah, life does kinda suck. Thanks, Fark.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The older I get the less Farks I tend to give about my job. Oddly enough the happier I feel cause everyone else sweats bullets while I'm just happily banging SQL reports together like a little kid going "La la la.. weeeeeee!"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

1funguy: Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.

Retired 4 years now, and ... the best part is not tolerating stupid people, sucking the corporate caulk, and going out to get the mail in your underwear during the commercials on The View.

/ call me, Joy
// no, don't YOU call me Joy
/// Joy; you call me


Not retired
Don't have to tolerate stupid people unless I leave the house.
never had to deal with a corporate job
I take the dogs out and get the mail in my underwear a times
/rural telecommuter.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.


Got an uncle who retired about 67. Moved down to the beach.

A few years go by, and he's afraid to go in the ocean because he might fall down and not be able to get up.

So, no. I don't look forward to being 70. That's too old to retire. 54 is too young. I'm thinking 58, 60 at the latest.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know when middle age began, but i have the exact day that old age began for me. Sep 27, 2016. A female clerk cloyingly addressed me as "Young Man."  I put it in my Notes on my phone. Never forget!!!

There's a Shakespeare sonnet where he tells his friend that he (the friend) is old ... he's 40.

The Inferno opens with Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita ...Dante says he's in the middle of life. 35.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is science.

Split from my wife at 46, was miserablely invisible for a year and a half or so. Rock bottom.

Then, when I was 49, I got an impossibly adorable combat fitness instructor girlfriend less than half my age. We hiked mountains at midnight, took shrooms on the beach at sunrise, dropped ecstasy and raved our faces off all night.

It was the best three years of my life

Like I said, science.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got 11 more years! And if my life hasn't sucked yet then suckiness is where I suck start a shotgun!
 
on the road
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am 68 and my life has been improving every year.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.


If you're a 40 year millennial in the US, you realistically have 30 years left and have about as much in your 401k now as you did in early 2002 after losing it three times.  I'm fully expecting to die on the job.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: girlfriend less than half my age


you broke the 1/2 + 7 rule, sicko!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strapp3r: regardless of age...KEEP MOVING!
i exercise 5-6 days per week in an effort to keep the old man from running the show.
also keep that brain busy and work on staving off the hazards of untreated depression/anxiety.
oh, and treat yourself to a wank for...ahem...prostate health.

[media.tenor.com image 220x165]


Ideally, get a little more directly on it with a lovense plug or get the missus into pegging.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: beezeltown: Heh...I'm exactly 48.2 years old. If this is the nadir of suckitude, well, things will be fine.

Assuming you don't live in a "developing country," you're already on the other side of it.
I'm right there with ya, bro!


They're in the US, a developing country.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: natazha: Private_Citizen: It gets bad in your late 40s because you're getting older, but retirement is still decades away. It gets better in your 60s because retirement is around the corner, and best in 70s because you're retired.

Yep! Except I retired at 52. It's been good.

What the hell do you do? I got "downsized" a couple months ago and while I am financially able to coast until pensions / 401k kicks in, these last couple days all I do is play guitar and jerk off (figuratively...literally too, but mostly figuratively).

I struggle with the reality that when I am working (I'm an engineer turned finance), I am pinned non-stop. I'm at a pretty senior level with a lot of experience, but that just translates to higher pay. The stress is still there and it sucks. Public company earnings cycle, annual plans etc etc. Private companies are a bit easier until the sale happens (it always does) and that's super stressful 24/7/365 until the deal is signed.

So I'm either board, or on the road to an early heart attack.

Yeah, life does kinda suck. Thanks, Fark.


My early retirement story:

I retired from HR/Operations Consulting in my late 40s after being laid off for the umpteenth time (I was able to take disability due to a health issue).   I always enjoyed history and going to historic sites, so I started volunteering at several sites in my area.  I learned how to do tours, met most of the people that work in that space, and eventually landed a part-time job.  I work three days a week, the job is fascinating, I get to be outside a lot, and there is little to no stress.  I also get to go hang out in the roped-off areas that the public isn't allowed to see.

My one saving grace is that my spouse works full-time and has good health insurance for both of us.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
39 here, so I got about a decade left?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Well, shiat. I've got 8 years for it to get even worse. 😞


Relatable mood is relatable.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My experience has been the opposite of what's reported.  I really liked my 40s.  I was making decent money, the kiddo was young and adorable, I made art with friends, and my face hadn't yet started sliding down the front of my head.  In my 20s I was poor and lacked confidence, in my 30s I was working too hard, and in my 50s and beyond I've been giving the graveyard a side-eye.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread smells like bengay and death.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, bullshiat...checks notes. Yep, 47.2 is when I got so sick of everything that I picked up heroin. Almost to the month. Still bullshiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
66 and living the dream.   Our doctor told us to take stock when we were 50.   Whatever is wrong with you at 50 is not getting better, ever.   If something isn't wrong with you at 50, then you're probably good to go un that department.   Either way, your warranty is expired.  We are just like houses and cars and everything we're saddled with.

Other point is that we're not getting big things anymore because we don't need them anymore.   That car we bought last week is a great one and we're probably set for cars for-farking-ever.   House?   Same deal.   All good to go.  we are getting rid of things we really don't want ever again.  If you hit 60 or so and haven't figured out what you need for the rest of it, then it can get grim quickly.   Been there too and it's fresh in my memory.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: This is science.

Split from my wife at 46, was miserablely invisible for a year and a half or so. Rock bottom.

Then, when I was 49, I got an impossibly adorable combat fitness instructor girlfriend less than half my age. We hiked mountains at midnight, took shrooms on the beach at sunrise, dropped ecstasy and raved our faces off all night.

It was the best three years of my life

Like I said, science.


I was just planning on getting some roller blades for my inevitable midlife crisis.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

electricjebus: E.S.Q.: This is science.

Split from my wife at 46, was miserablely invisible for a year and a half or so. Rock bottom.

Then, when I was 49, I got an impossibly adorable combat fitness instructor girlfriend less than half my age. We hiked mountains at midnight, took shrooms on the beach at sunrise, dropped ecstasy and raved our faces off all night.

It was the best three years of my life

Like I said, science.

I was just planning on getting some roller blades for my inevitable midlife crisis.


I got a pair when I was 50.  They were really fun that time I used them.
 
