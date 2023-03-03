 Skip to content
(Some Weather Guy)   Overheard in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly: "Look out, mama, it's coming up a big old cloud." Stay safe, Southern Farkers
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Coming up a cloud" is one of my very favorite Southernisms.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the buggies ok??
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sent by Jebus 'cause you must have done something wrong.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tornados ~ Telstar (1962)
Youtube ryrEPzsx1gQ
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No real rain here today but the wind has been ripping through hard. Interstate sign for my exit is half gone, and the entrance to my neighborhood had a big limb or entire tree come down on someone's car and I had to go to the next turn (half circle road so two connections to the main road) due to all the police cars and other emergency vehicles there. More damage from just these winds than I've seen in several severe thunderstorms.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got off a flight from Chicago to Columbus Ohio.  I have been a road warrior for over 20 year and that was the worst flight I have ever been on turbulence wise.  It was miserable. Thank the FSM it was only 45 minutes.

It is scary out there tonight. Stay safe people.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: "Coming up a cloud" is one of my very favorite Southernisms.


"Pickin' biscuits with my sister" is mine.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. They'll be fine. They've got all the bullets, bootstraps, beer, and flags they'll need.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image image 275x142]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It was super windy for a while
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: atomic-age: "Coming up a cloud" is one of my very favorite Southernisms.

"Pickin' biscuits with my sister" is mine.


I've lived in the south most of my life and have never heard that.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This system came through the Texas hill country yesterday. The wind hit hard first. I heard a little girl screaming "Auntie Em! Auntie Em!"
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: Sexy Jesus: atomic-age: "Coming up a cloud" is one of my very favorite Southernisms.

"Pickin' biscuits with my sister" is mine.

I've lived in the south most of my life and have never heard that.


I've been in Georgia 35 years and never heard it either until I made it up a half hour ago.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought MTG said red states don't need no kind of nuthin' from them dang old blue states? Y'all are bootstrappy enough to get through this without any dang old gubmint interference, right?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tornado watches here SC earlier but I don't think we got any.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wild.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: I just got off a flight from Chicago to Columbus Ohio.  I have been a road warrior for over 20 year and that was the worst flight I have ever been on turbulence wise.  It was miserable. Thank the FSM it was only 45 minutes.

It is scary out there tonight. Stay safe people.


Im in columbus, and we've had no power all night. Really farking sucks.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: But I thought MTG said red states don't need no kind of nuthin' from them dang old blue states? Y'all are bootstrappy enough to get through this without any dang old gubmint interference, right?


Oh shut up you bore.   Go jerk off to the Commie Manifesto and have a shot of Stoly.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NH here, I've already got snowboard lessons for my son and and lift tickets for myself tomorrow. I'll be up at 5:30 to snow blow Then take my 4Runner with studded snows out to Mt. Sunapee, 15-18 inches of snow on the mountain sound good with me.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where's Pastor Karen demanding we donate to her church to help people that think we should die?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: fragMasterFlash: But I thought MTG said red states don't need no kind of nuthin' from them dang old blue states? Y'all are bootstrappy enough to get through this without any dang old gubmint interference, right?

Oh shut up you bore.   Go jerk off to the Commie Manifesto and have a shot of Stoly.


Found the guy with the sporkfoot fetish.
 
eckspat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: atomic-age: "Coming up a cloud" is one of my very favorite Southernisms.

"Pickin' biscuits with my sister" is mine.


My new favorite weather-related Southernism is "the devil is beating his wife"
 
flamingboard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They have Piggly Wiggly in the south? I've only been in Wisconsin.
 
